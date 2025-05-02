Review: SISTER ACT at Crown Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Perth theatregoers are in for a divine treat as SISTER ACT has descended upon Crown Theatre, delivering a joyous and uplifting experience. This musical adaptation of the beloved 1992 film, starring Casey Donovan as Deloris Van Cartier, radiates infectious energy, blending soulful melodies with a hilarious and heartwarming story that's sure to convert you.

Having somehow managed to live life to this point having never seen the movie upon which the musical is based, I had no idea what to expect. Thankfully, the movie is not a prerequisite for seeing the musical, with the story simplified and altered to come across in the different medium. In the leading role as Deloris is Casey Donovan, whose musical theatre journey began around 2010. Whilst you may be familiar with Donovan’s music in one way or another, seeing how the talents transfer to theatre is truly special. Early on in the show Donovan bursts into song with a swift change of energy and pitch that really sets the scene for the sort of treat the audience is in for. Donovan’s singing is simply brilliant and fits the part perfectly, whilst her acting is ideal for the role, too. Standing alongside giants of Australian arts like Genevieve Lemon and Rhonda Birchmore, Donovan is never out of place.

Genevieve Lemon plays the Mother Superior, effortlessly slipping into such a stern role with a power and sharpness that is impossible to avoid. Rhonda Burchmore is a lot of fun as Sister Mary Lazarus, with witty lines throughout the show only trumped by some superb dance moves towards the end. There is tremendous value in the ensemble too, with Sophie Montague as Sister Mary Robert one of the standouts, with talent beyond their years guiding one of the stronger character arcs. Raphael Wong as Eddie is another standout, almost blending into the background before the character finds his voice, with the song ‘I Could Be That Guy’ one of the funniest musical numbers going around.

Morgan Large’s set design is something to watch throughout, with several quick changes completely transforming the scenes. The way the church setting changes with the fortunes of the church is fascinating, and the brief but important TV scene is very clever. Whilst the movie is known for several songs, the musical features none of them, however with music and lyrics by theatre giants Alan Menken and Glenn Slater, you can rest assured the show wants for nothing in that aspect. Indeed, Casey Donovan makes some of the numbers sparkle, whilst the ensemble sounds truly heavenly.

With a closing sequence that absolutely sparkles, SISTER ACT is a truly wonderful show. Amongst the buzz of the audience as they left it was easy to pick out comments, all positive, all about how good the show was. “I can’t remember the last time I smiled so much!” my personal favourite comment. With wonderful singing, brilliant songs and sensational performances all round, you’ll want to get thee to a Crown Theatre to see SISTER ACT.

SISTER ACT is at Crown Theatre until May 25th. Tickets and more information from SISTER ACT the musical Australia.

Pictures thanks to Daniel Boud/Sister Act Australia.

