Review: LORD OF THE RINGS: A MUSICAL TALE at Crown Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With a firm set and staunch fan based long established, THE LORD OF THE RINGS: A MUSICAL TALE already has a sizeable audience to please before the casual theatre goer is catered for. Thanks to a talented cast, an action-packed storyline, and staging as epic as the story itself, the show is sure to please you whether The Lord of the Rings is a part of your life, or you’re simply on the look out for a big show.

Ask any LotR fan and they will likely tell you that the roughly 1100 that the three novels span is tough to condense, and the movies at three hours a piece miss a lot. How, then, is this story further condensed into a three hour (including interval) stage show? The result, rather than leaving major points out, means THE LORD OF THE RINGS: A MUSICAL TALE moves from action to action, with a bit of time to explain what is happening in simple terms. Whether you’re familiar with the story or not, this show has an accessible plot, and the condensing of action means there’s very few boring bits as the show progresses from scene to scene. Enhancing the action is superb staging that begins by looking sparse if anything. Before long (and with minimal changes needed), the set is whatever it needs to be, bringing intimate indoor settings and expansive outdoor parts to life.

Video projections are used throughout to allow a comprehension of scale, however there are also several puppets that bring some of the enemies to life. In combination, the different effects add up to a mesmerising spectacle of theatre that brings the audience through every part of the epic adventure. On top of the normal staging and puppeteering, there is also a production credit for “Magic and Illusions,” which result in some particularly impressive moments.

The performers are a talented bunch, with this show demanding quadruple threats; not only do the cast sing, dance, and act, but they also play the instruments, which are passed around and generally remaining on stage. This adds a fascinating aspect to the show that I found quite appealing. In the central role of Frodo is Rarmian Newton, who wins over the audience quickly and ensures that everyone is along for his journey. The pace of the show demanding a more ‘serious’ hobbit, it is left to Wern Mak (Samwise), Hannah Buckley (Pippin), and Jeremi Campese (Merry) to bring the humour and energy, perfectly balancing the lighter moments with what can be a heavy plot.

As Gandalf is Terence Crawford, bringing the wisdom the character needs to the stage, and his moments opposite the nefarious Saruman (Ian Stenlake) not only helped explain a great deal of the plot but also set the tension. Rob Mallett brings plenty of bravado to the role of Strider, Conor Neylon is a wonderful Legolas, whilst Connor Morel as the quarrelsome but sweet Gimli is another highlight of the show. Stefanie Caccamo has some big vocal pieces as Arwen, as does Jemma Rix as Galadriel, with her two songs every bit as flawless and absorbing as one might expect from Rix. Lawrence Boxhall as Gollum is one of the more interesting characters, with he tortured voice of Gollum being firmly within pop culture, a standard Boxhall meets. The feat to then translate such a voice to song is no easy thing, but Boxhall makes it almost seem natural.

Whether you’re a fan of Lord of the Rings from way back or you’re just after a piece of fast paced theatre, LORD OF THE RINGS: A MUSICAL TALE has a bit of something for everyone. The cast are amazing, the staging is excellent, and the effects are spellbinding. With a talented cast to boot, Middle Perth will have an excellent time on an adventure to Middle Earth.

LORD OF THE RINGS: A MUSICAL TALE is playing at Crown Theatre until April 6th. Tickets and more information from LORD OF THE RINGS: A MUSICAL TALE Australia.

Photos thanks to Daniel Bould/Good Humans PR.

Reader Reviews