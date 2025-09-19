Review: ARTHUR HAYNES AND THE SMOKING GUN at Theatre 180

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just over 100 years ago, Perth was rocked by a murder that paralleled events happening on the other side of the world that were to become the inspiration for the musical Chicago. Theatre 180 transport us to the Roaring Twenties to illustrate how far the truth can be bent in Arthur Haynes AND THE SMOKING GUN, with a mini-season taking place at the very spot of the crime that shook the city, Government House.

The Government House Ballroom transported the audience back in time to where the echoes of the past feel palpable, and the decision to stage a limited season where the actual 1925 murder of Cyril Gidley by Audrey Jacob occurred added a layer of eerie authenticity. The atmosphere, enhanced by a cinema screen and the sounds of 1920s jazz, is immersive and sets the stage for a compelling dramatic piece. Jenny Davis's script does an excellent job of capturing the turbulent times following World War I, a period when societal values were in flux and young people were embracing the vibrant energy of the Roaring Twenties.

The talented cast- Andrew Lewis, Alexandria Henderson, and Brett Hamilton- each play multiple roles, skilfully navigating the fascinating broadness of the tale. What is seemingly an open and shut case becomes more complex, with the facts becoming speculative, and the truth open to interrogation by the titular lawyer Arthur Haynes. The play doesn't just present a historical account; it places the audience into the narrative, forcing you to question the characters' motivations and the legal system of the era. The story explores the shifting perspectives and unreliable testimonies, making it an engaging and thought-provoking experience. The portrayal of the sensational murder trial is particularly gripping, highlighting how a shocking crime can become a spectacle that tests the law and divides people. Whilst the play itself does present facts more than feelings, it also highlights how quickly a skilful manipulator can blur the line between the fact and feeling, a lesson no less important a century later.

Arthur Haynes AND THE SMOKING GUN is more than a simple historical reenactment; it's a dramatic exploration of justice, truth, and societal change. A unique venue, combined with a strong script and talented performances, makes this a must-see exploration of a part of the city's fabric. Theatre 180 create a genuine connection to a century-old event that is a major part of Perth history with a powerful and evocative piece of theatre that leaves you pondering the elusive nature of truth long after the final curtain.

Arthur Haynes AND THE SMOKING GUN ran a special, sold-out season at Government House in mid-September. The main season will run from March 12-15, 2026 at Como Theatre. Tickets and more information available from Theatre 180.

