Photos: First Look at Limelight Theatre's AN INSPECTOR CALLS

Limelight Theatre is presenting An Inspector Calls as its first season of 2024.

Written by master English playwright JB Priestley and directed by Gordon Park, the play follows the prosperous Birling family and their celebrations – until they are interrupted by a mysterious inspector.

He starts making enquiries about the tragic death of a working-class woman and his investigation reveals each family member’s role in her death, exposing their moral shortcomings.

“What unfolds as a result of his questioning reminds us, in life, our actions have consequences and suggests to us that regardless of our status or position in this world, we have a responsibility to one another,” Gordon said.

“An Inspector Calls is a timeless piece and, although it’s set in 1912 England, the story and the meaning it conveys could just as easily apply in 2024.

“It’s enthralling and thought-provoking with an underlying message, so it’s not surprising the play has been revived many times – most recently in London – and has been adapted for film or television on nine occasions.”

Involved in theatre for the past 30 years, Gordon came to WA in 1988 and has performed in a plethora of productions with Limelight, Playlovers, Stirling, Harbour, Old Mill, Rockingham and Marloo Theatres.

Most recently, he appeared in Molière’s Tartuffe and directed Pack of Lies, scoring a Finley Award for best ensemble.

“An Inspector Calls appealed because it weaves together mystery with morality and the social structure of Britain in the early 1900s,” Gordon said.

“Each role in the play offers a tremendous challenge for the actors concerned – when you direct a drama, you need to feel passionate about the production and its storyline.

“I find this one particularly intriguing because it delivers a message; one that audiences will be thinking about long after they leave the theatre.”

An Inspector Calls plays at 7.30pm February 22, 23, 24, 29, March 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9 with a 2pm matinee March 3. Tickets are $27, $22 concession and $17 children (under 16) – book at the button below or call TAZTix on 9255 3336.

Limelight Theatre is on Civic Drive, Wanneroo.