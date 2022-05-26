MISMATCHED, A Musical Celebration Of Unlikely Couples Comes to the Government House Ballroom in June

Cabaret veterans Penny "Divalicious" Shaw and award-winning baritone Robert Hofmann combine their creative forces to explore the rich repertoire of songs inspired by love in its less than romantic forms in the grand elegance of Government House Ballroom on Saturday 18 July 2022.

"What would Charles and Diana have sung as a duet? Are dogs better company than men? Is it ever too late to fall in love? Join award-winning cabaret artists Penny Shaw and Robert Hofmann as they explore the rich repertoire of songs inspired by love in its less than romantic forms.

With music from some of the greatest songwriters for the stage including Sondheim, Bernstein, Lloyd-Webber and more accompanied by the irrepressible talent of pianist and musical director Tommaso Pollio, Mismatched! will make singles glad to be single and couples think they're doing just fine.

"There is something so delightful about mismatched couples; take the current obsession with Charles and Diana sparked by The Crown" said Shaw "They didn't sing together but we haven't let the truth get in the way of a musical number!".

"We take the audience everywhere from Downton Abbey to Downtown to Downtown New York with some unexpected stops!"," continued Hofmann. "Penny and I work so well together, I never quite know what she's up to, she keeps me on my toes!"

Performed in the Government House Ballroom for one night only, this is the show to see for lovers of superb singing, both singers are West Australian Opera principal artists, and good old fashioned cabaret.

WHEN: 6pm-8.15pm, Saturday 18 June

WHERE: Government House Ballroom, 13 George Street Perth.

TICKETS: $49.50 plus booking fee, https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/883047