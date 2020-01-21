Karen Dunbar Will Play Lady Bracknell In Perth Theatre's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

Celebrated Scottish actor and comedian Karen Dunbar has been announced as Lady Bracknell in the upcoming Perth Theatre production of Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest.

She will be stepping into some famous shoes as the iconic comedy character, who utters the famous line "A handbag?", has been played by such diverse talents as Dames Judi Dench and Maggie Smith, Geoffrey Rush and David Suchet!

Karen is best known for TV classics including Chewin' the Fat, The Karen Dunbar Show, River City and Rab C. Nesbitt. She recently completed a run as God in Still Game in SSE Hydro! She has played a wide variety of stage roles from Shakespeare to stand up, as well as regular panto appearances in Glasgow's Kings Theatre.

Commenting on her potential take on the role, Karen said:

"I'm really looking forward to appearing in The Importance of Being Earnest in Perth this March. It's such a classic play: funny, smart, timeless and very relevant, especially in times like these. So far, I'm pitching my Lady Bracknell somewhere between Mary Berry and Ena Sharples. We'll see what comes oot!"

Lu Kemp, artistic director for Perth Theatre, who will be directing The Importance of Being Earnest said:

"It is a complete joy to be working with a comedy icon like Karen on one of British theatre's most recognisable comic characters. I can't wait to see what she brings to a Scottish Lady Bracknell! We've got a great cast lined up for this Perth Theatre production and our audiences can expect fun and laughter all the way in Oscar Wilde's timeless "trivial comedy for serious people"!"

Grant O'Rourke will play Algernon, Amy Kennedy plays Cecily, Caroline Deyga is Gwendolin and Daniel Cahill plays Jack.

Supported by Bright Spirits, with match funding from Culture and Business Fund Scotland, The Importance of Being Earnest runs in Perth Theatre from Thursday 5 until Saturday 21 March.

Theatre goers can save 20% when booking tickets for Perth Theatre season plays The Croft, The Importance of Being Earnest and Macbeth at the same time*.

Tickets

Preview (Thu 5 + Fri 6 Mar): 7.30pm £15, £13, £11; concessions £12, £11, £10 (inc £1.50 booking fee per ticket) students/Young Scot cardholders/under 26s £10 (inc £1.50 booking fee per ticket); Arts Worker £11.50, £10.50, £9.50 (inc £1.50 booking fee per ticket)

Peak (Sat 7, Tue 10 - Sat 14, Tue 17 - Sat 21 Mar: 7.30pm) £27, £25, £21, £11.50; concessions £25, £23, £19, £10; students/Young Scot cardholders/under 26s £10 (inc £1.50 booking fee per ticket); Arts Worker £11.50, £10.50, £9.50 (inc £1.50 booking fee per ticket)

Off-Peak (Wed 11 Mar: 1.30pm, Sat 14 + 21 Mar: 2.30pm, Wed 18 Mar: 10.30am) £25, £23, £21, £11.50; concessions £23, £21, £19, £10; students/Young Scot cardholders/under 26s £10 (inc £1.50 booking fee per ticket); Arts Worker £11.50, £10.50, £9.50 (inc £1.50 booking fee per ticket)

Kids go FREE to this show - two 16 and unders go free with a paying adult. To trigger this offer insert your under 16's tickets into your basket and the discount will be applied automatically.

Book The Croft, The Importance of being Earnest and Macbeth at the same time and save 20% from face value of tickets

*(excludes preview performances, students, Young Scot cardholders, under 26s and Arts Workers)

Special schools price available for selected performances. Contact the Box Office on 01738 621031 for more information and to book.





