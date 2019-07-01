Ghenoa Gela To Delight With MY URRWAI At QPAC

One of Queensland's most successful First Nations artists, Rockhampton born, Ghenoa Gela is many things to many people - little sister, Torres Strait Islander woman, comic, dancer, choreographer, actor, all-rounder.

Her highly-acclaimed show, My Urrwai, makes its Brisbane season premiere in Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC's) Studio 1 from Wednesday 17 to Monday 22 July 2019.

A highly regarded performer both nationally and internationally, Ghenoa has recently returned from the Edinburgh Fringe where she performed with award-winning show Hot Brown Honey.

Winner of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival's 2017 Deadly Funny Awards, Ghenoa is renowned for her natural comedic abilities and in My Urrwai she brings this together with her other multi-disciplinary talents to tell a hilarious yet deeply moving personal story sure to delight audiences.

Ghenoa's arts practice is inspired by her family stories and passion to share her Torres Strait Island culture and My Urrwai establishes her as a First Nations storyteller to her very core.

There is no English word for My Urrwai, but roughly translated it means a combination of my spirit, my style and my essence.

From the kid sneakily learning 1990's dance moves, to being the only one able to pass on her Grandmother's dance, My Urrwai reveals the remarkable woman behind Ghenoa's many titles and reflects on the complex political, social, colonial and cultural expectations she navigates every day.

Though a significant departure for Ghenoa's previous work, My Urrwai's unflinching commentary on race relations in Australia and celebration of First Nation's cultural and familial inheritance, is seamlessly married with moments of laughter and light heartedness.

My Urrwai is supported by stellar team including director Rachael Maza from ILBIJERRI Theatre Company and award-winning performer and dramaturg Kate Champion.

Don't miss the chance to meet Ghenoa Gela as she tells her sensitive, inspiring and personal story, honing her unique choreographic voice, cultural politic and identity in QPAC's Studio 1 from 17 July to 22 July 2019.

Tickets for My Urrwai are on sale now at qpac.com.au or phone 136-246.





