Fringe World TALE OF TALES Presented at State Theatre Centre of WA

Italy, World War Two. Fierce and brave Antoinetta, a known communist, and her two young boys, have to flee to Australia for safety. Her husband Sante, a gentle storyteller, stays to fight against Europe's rising fascist regimes.

Separated by war and unimaginable distance, Sante and Antoinetta can communicate only through coded letters, their experiences mirrored and revealed through the folk stories they tell each other.

Based on true stories, Tale of Tales fuses fairy tales with the horrors of war and the struggles of migration. Filled with shadow puppetry, romance, and heartbreak. Tale of Tales takes its name from the classic Italian fairy tales and looks at how the stories we tell shape us and our families. This award winning show is from the team that brought you West of The Moon, The Double, and The Beast and The Bride.

Presented by Bow & Dagger and State Theatre Centre of WA as part of State of Play 2021 - FRINGE WORLD Festival 2021

https://www.ptt.wa.gov.au/venues/state-theatre-centre-of-wa/whats-on/tale-of-tales/