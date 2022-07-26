Filmhouse's Senior Selections Returns To Full Service With Sociable Tea And Coffee After In-Person Screenings

Filmhouse has announced that their much-loved Senior Selections programme will return to full service from August, with the opportunity to socialise after in-person screenings with tea, coffee and biscuits. On 3 August, Senior Selections will finally bring back the vital social element of screenings with Oscar-nominated comedy-drama, Can You Ever Forgive Me, starring Melissa McCarthy and Richard. E Grant. This comes after a two-year break and hosted online sessions through Filmhouse at Home. Full listings of screenings from August until December are now on sale and available to book.

In April, Senior Selections brought back in-person screenings with a brilliant screening of Danny Boyle's Yesterday. While a large majority of the Senior Selections audience said they felt safe during screenings, many weren't ready to take part in traditional social gatherings after the film. Now, with a boost in confidence since then, Filmhouse is excited to re-instate the post-film social gatherings from August. To ensure audiences continue to feel safe, both cinema and social events will have reduced capacity, and during the film, Covid control measures - such as socially distanced seating and the encouragement to wear face coverings - will remain in place.

Screenings will now happen on Filmhouse's largest screen in Cinema 1 which is accessible by lift. Where possible, films are shown with hard of hearing captions, or English subtitles. For any additional requirements, audience members can get in touch with the community engagement manager directly to arrange their visit at - communityengagement@cmi-scotland.co.uk

The Senior Selections programme is for anyone aged 60+ who wishes to enjoy a shared love of film with their peers in a safe and comfortable environment. The Senior Selections programme offers a wide range of films to enjoy - from timeless classics, to foreign language films as well as more recent releases, all carefully curated by Filmhouse senior volunteers. Senior Selections volunteers also introduce each film and host everyone for a chat over tea and coffee after the film - which speaks to the spirit of Filmhouse, showing "films that are worth talking about".

Screenings take place on the first Wednesday of every month at 11am, with tickets costing only £4 including free refreshments (tea, coffee and biscuits) after the film. Senior Selections has been running since 2016 and is made possible due to the kind support of Foyle Foundation, Nancie Massey Charitable Trust, and all those who wish to remain anonymous.

Allan Irvine, Community Engagement Manager at Filmhouse said:

"We are so pleased that Senior Selections is returning in all its former glory. The audience's feedback has overwhelmingly asked for the refreshments and chat to be reinstated after the films which we are excited to be able to do. We can't wait to invite everyone for a cuppa and hear their thoughts about the film."

Senior Selections Attendees said:

"We had both recently come to live in Edinburgh to be near a daughter. We arranged to meet up again at the next Senior Selections, and that's how our friendship got started four years ago. Now we still meet up to see films, but the friendship has grown into something much more than just film companions. We get together whenever we can, even if, like during lockdown, it's simply for a walk on the Meadows. We will always be grateful to Filmhouse Senior Selections, not only for the opportunity to see great films, but also for our much-valued friendship. We certainly sat at the right table that day!"

"Thanks to Senior Selections I have seen some great films, met lots of people and made good friends. Filmhouse is a very welcoming place and has worked hard to make us feel safe during the Covid pandemic."

Upcoming Showings:

August 3 - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

September 7 - La Famille Bellier

October 5 - Belle

November 2 - 1917

December 7 - It's a Wonderful Life

More Info: