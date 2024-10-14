CRIMSON GULLY Comes to Nexus Theatre, Murdoch

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Crimson Gully, is a socio-political drama, set in a fictitious red-light district of India, that questions society’s fake moralities around misogyny, class divide ,corruption and integrity. The production brings together dance, music, and some of the finest acting talents from the Indian community in Perth. It runs from 15 to 17 November at the Nexus Theatre, Murdoch.

In the heart of a 1990s Indian brothel, a sisterhood of women find solace and dreams amidst the harsh realities of their lives. One yearns to provide for her distant daughter, while another dreams of escape from a life she didn't choose. One, a child of the brothel, knows no other world, and another, though retired, remains trapped by circumstance. Each of them has the urge to break free from the prisons in their mind that they are trapped in, while some are imposed, others are self-constructed. But their fragile sanctuary is shaken when the tides of politics and power threaten their existence. Will they succumb to the pressures or fight for their right to choose their destinies?

Crimson Gully is the second major show for The Great Indian Theatre Company, founded in 2022 by Indian- Australian actor, writer, director and producer Sreekanth Gopalakrishnan. He was inspired to create the show after watching ‘India’s prostitution villages’, by DW Documentary, revealing how sex work is a way of life for thousands of women in marginalised communities in certain parts of rural India.

Although the story is set within a familiar cultural context of India, its theme resonates globally due to the pervasive presence of the sex industry, driven largely by trafficking and economic factors such as poverty and unemployment.

Sreekanth Gopalakrishnan said, “These women are ensnared in the profession of sex work, a reality faced by millions both in India and globally. Crimson Gullydelves into the complex economic and societal factors surrounding this issue, while also offering a glimpse into the inner lives of some of the victims.

“The Great Indian Theatre Company was founded with the aim of bringing multicultural stories to Australian audiences, and in particular showcasing artists from Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CaLD) backgrounds. Through this platform, Indian-origin artists, who had previously performed primarily for the Indian community in Western Australia, are now able to present their talents to a wider audience,” Sreekanth said.

Crimson Gully features a cast of 16 actors drawn from the local Indian community, and is written, designed and directed by Sreekanth Gopalakrishnan.

Comments