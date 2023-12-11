BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards; STRICTLY BALLROOM, BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS, The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kallyanne Brown - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 43%

Jessica Ashton - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 32%

Drew Anthony - 42ND STREET - Limelight Theatre 26%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dani Paxton - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 54%

Katie Williams - 42ND STREET - Limelight Theatre 21%

Dani Paxton - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 20%

Zoe Atkinson - OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Drew Anthony - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 52%

Drew Anthony - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 36%

Drew Anthony - 42ND STREET - Limelight Theatre 13%



Best Direction Of A Play

Kate Champion - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 49%

Adam Mitchell - OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 27%

Clare Watson - BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 13%

Ian Michael - THE BLEEDING TREE BY ANGUS CERINI - Black Swan State Theatre Company and The Blue Room Theatre 10%



Best Ensemble

STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 46%

A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 36%

42ND STREET - Limelight Theatre 12%

THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 3%

BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 1%

OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 1%

THE BLEEDING TREE BY ANGUS CERINI - Black Swan State Theatre Company and The Blue Room Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Richard Timms - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 57%

Luke Scatchard - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 34%

Matt Marshall - OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 4%

Lucy Birkinshaw - BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 2%

Mark Howett - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 2%

Chloe Ogilive - THE BLEEDING TREE BY ANGUS CERINI - Black Swan State Theatre Company and The Blue Room Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Joe Louis Robinson and Jarrad Van Dort - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 66%

Joe Louis Robinson - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 34%



Best Musical

STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 61%

A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 28%

42ND STREET - Limelight Theatre 11%



Best Performer In A Musical

Kate Sisley - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 45%

Ethan Churchill - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 34%

G Madison - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 12%

Morgan Cowling - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 8%



Best Performer In A Play

Caroline Brazier - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 37%

Hayley McElhinney - OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 35%

Ian Wilkes - BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 20%

Steve Le Marquand - BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 8%



Best Play

BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 52%

OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 34%

THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 12%

THE BLEEDING TREE BY ANGUS CERINI - Black Swan State Theatre Company and The Blue Room Theatre 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zoe Atkinson - OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 37%

Zoe Atkinson - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 37%

Tyler Hill - THE BLEEDING TREE BY ANGUS CERINI - Black Swan State Theatre Company and The Blue Room Theatre 16%

Sara Chirichilli - BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 10%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jordan Gibbs - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 85%

Ash Gibson Greig - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 4%

Joe Paradise Lui - BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 4%

Melanie Robinson - OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 3%

Rachael Dease - THE BLEEDING TREE BY ANGUS CERINI - Black Swan State Theatre Company and The Blue Room Theatre 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jamie Rolton - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 42%

Lisa Adam - STRICTLY BALLROOM - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 26%

Sophie Psaila-Savona - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 17%

Greg Jarema - A CHORUS LINE - The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale 15%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Emma Jackson - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 41%

Kaz Kane - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE BY ANDREW BOVELL - Black Swan State Theatre Company 24%

Joel Jackson - BARRACKING FOR THE UMPIRE BY ANDREA GIBBS - Black Swan State Theatre Company 21%

Michael Abercromby - OIL BY ELLA HICKSON - Black Swan State Theatre Company 14%

