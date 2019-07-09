Black Swan PresentsÂ MEDEA

BLACK SWAN presents Medea, co-written by WA's own Kate Mulvany and Anne-Louise Sarks. This is a re-invention of the classic Greek myth that has taken the world by storm. It's coming back to Australia in a brand new Perth production, featuring some very fresh WA talent including: Alexandria Steffensen in the role of Medea, with dynamic young performers Jalen Hewitt, Lachlan Ives, Jack Molloy and Jesse Vakatini all making their professional debuts for the company.

Medea is a BLACK SWAN collaboration with WA Youth Theatre Company, and the season runs from Thurs 8 Aug to Sunday 25 Aug in the Studio Underground, State Theatre Centre of WA.

Locked in their bedroom, two brothers play games to pass the time, as siblings do. Off-stage, their parents are having a very famous showdown. At an inevitable moment, the children will be drawn away from their games and into their parents' bitter argument. From there, they will enter mythology as the most tragic siblings of all time.

Smart, sharp and bittersweet. It is to Euripides' Medea what Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead is to Hamlet: a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of minor characters before the central plot takes over.

Kate Mulvany says "The play you are about to see is still Medea at heart, but for the first time ever we get to hear the children speak. We get to see them play. We get to see them laugh and tease and cry and examine their own existence. More importantly, we get to spend their last hour on earth with them when no-one else in history has. We become the community they needed..."

The play originated at Sydney's Belvoir Street Theatre in 2012 and won five Sydney Theatre Award in 2012, including Best New Australian Work and the 2013 Australian Writers Guild Award for Best Stage Play. It has since been produced in Poland, Auckland, London and Basel.

Book now at bsstc.com.au





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Perth Stories

More Hot Stories For You