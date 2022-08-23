An Evening With David Gray Adds Third and Final Fremantle Show
Due to overwhelming demand which has seen his previously announced WA shows at Fremantle Arts Centre (Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 November) both sell out, Chugg Entertainment and Frontier Touring have announced a 3rd and final Fremantle show for British singer-songwriter David Gray's highly anticipated White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Tour!
Tickets for this very final Friday night show are available in the Frontier Members presale, which starts Thursday 25 August @ 1pm (local time). General public tickets will then be on sale Friday 26 August @ 1pm (local time) via frontiertouring.com/davidgray.
The multi-platinum, multi-Brit Award and Grammy-nominated Gray will finally celebrate the 20-year anniversary of his breakthrough White Ladder when his epic world tour arrives down under, with shows in Fremantle, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and New Zealand.
The tour will see Gray perform his trailblazing 1998 album White Ladder in its entirety, including hit singles 'Babylon', 'This Year's Love', 'Please Forgive Me' and 'Sail Away', as well as all his greatest hits and a few special surprises. Impressively, all the original band members (and original equipment!) will reunite on stage.
With a record-making 176 weeks in the UK top 100, White Ladder remains one of the longest-charting albums in UK chart history. Over two decades on, and the iconic album is still captivating audiences. Gray has dazzled sold-out dates across Europe and the UK, having just finished the North American leg which included a phenomenal Red Rocks amphitheatre show for the ages.
Next stop Australia! The White Ladder: 20th Anniversary Tour marks seven years since Gray last took the stage down under.
Don't miss this years-in-the making celebration of one of the most seminal albums of all time! Spend An Evening With David Gray - see tickets and info at frontiertouring.com/davidgray.
Tour Dates
Friday 11 November
Fremantle Arts Centre | Perth, WA
NEW SHOW
18+*
oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545
Saturday 12 November
Fremantle Arts Centre | Perth, WA
SOLD OUT
Sunday 13 November
Fremantle Arts Centre | Perth, WA
SOLD OUT
Tuesday 15 November
Margaret Court Arena | Melbourne, VIC
All Ages
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849
Thursday 17 November
Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre | Brisbane, QLD
All Ages
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849
Saturday 19 November
Aware Super Theatre | Sydney, NSW
All Ages
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849
Tuesday 22 November
Horncastle Arena | Christchurch, NZ
All Ages
Tickets on sale now!
ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538
Thursday 24 November
TSB Arena | Wellington, NZ
All Ages
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 09 970 9711
Saturday 26 November
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ
All Ages
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 09 970 9711