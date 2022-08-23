An Evening With David Gray Adds Third and Final Fremantle Show

Due to overwhelming demand which has seen his previously announced WA shows at Fremantle Arts Centre (Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 November) both sell out, Chugg Entertainment and Frontier Touring have announced a 3rd and final Fremantle show for British singer-songwriter David Gray's highly anticipated White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Tour!

Tickets for this very final Friday night show are available in the Frontier Members presale, which starts Thursday 25 August @ 1pm (local time). General public tickets will then be on sale Friday 26 August @ 1pm (local time) via frontiertouring.com/davidgray.

The multi-platinum, multi-Brit Award and Grammy-nominated Gray will finally celebrate the 20-year anniversary of his breakthrough White Ladder when his epic world tour arrives down under, with shows in Fremantle, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and New Zealand.

The tour will see Gray perform his trailblazing 1998 album White Ladder in its entirety, including hit singles 'Babylon', 'This Year's Love', 'Please Forgive Me' and 'Sail Away', as well as all his greatest hits and a few special surprises. Impressively, all the original band members (and original equipment!) will reunite on stage.

With a record-making 176 weeks in the UK top 100, White Ladder remains one of the longest-charting albums in UK chart history. Over two decades on, and the iconic album is still captivating audiences. Gray has dazzled sold-out dates across Europe and the UK, having just finished the North American leg which included a phenomenal Red Rocks amphitheatre show for the ages.

Next stop Australia! The White Ladder: 20th Anniversary Tour marks seven years since Gray last took the stage down under.

Don't miss this years-in-the making celebration of one of the most seminal albums of all time! Spend An Evening With David Gray - see tickets and info at frontiertouring.com/davidgray.

Tour Dates

Friday 11 November

Fremantle Arts Centre | Perth, WA

NEW SHOW

18+*

oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545

Saturday 12 November

Fremantle Arts Centre | Perth, WA

SOLD OUT

Sunday 13 November

Fremantle Arts Centre | Perth, WA

SOLD OUT

Tuesday 15 November

Margaret Court Arena | Melbourne, VIC

All Ages

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Thursday 17 November

Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre | Brisbane, QLD

All Ages

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Saturday 19 November

Aware Super Theatre | Sydney, NSW

All Ages

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Tuesday 22 November

Horncastle Arena | Christchurch, NZ

All Ages

Tickets on sale now!

ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538

Thursday 24 November

TSB Arena | Wellington, NZ

All Ages

ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 09 970 9711

Saturday 26 November

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

All Ages

ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 09 970 9711