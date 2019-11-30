ARADIA Comes To Fringe World 2020

Making its world premiere at FRINGE WORLD 2020, ARADIA will be bringing modern witchcraft to Perth! From spellcasting and hexes to the divine power of ritual and chaos, ARADIA will be inviting Perth to awaken their inner witch and manifest into a symbol of power and liberation.

ARADIA is presented by MILK BOX Theatre Co., an entirely female identifying team, from cast to crew, who are all from various parts of Western Australia, including Boyup Brook, Merredin and Perth. Presented as a part of The Blue Room Theatre Summer Nights' season, ARADIA delves into the deep history and mythology of the witch, including that of Aradia who was said the be sent to earth to liberate the oppressed through witchcraft and her text, The Gospel of the Witches.

From there, audiences will explore modern witchcraft. "You will be invited to explore your own personal connections with witchcraft through spellcasting and ritual; exploring how witchcraft can impact your everyday as well as the entire world", said MILK BOX's General Manager, Rosie Oldham.

"Through story-telling, we are weaving the history of the witch with modern witchcraft practices to allow audience to fathom the power of the witch in time when liberation and empowerment for women is so important."

The director of ARADIA, Michelle Endersbee, stated, "Once you start looking into witchcraft, the parallels between witches and feminists become astoundingly clear... we embody our titular, Aradia, and use witchcraft as a means of freedom from those issues."

21st-25th January, 2020

7.00pm, The Blue Room Theatre

Standard $26 + tf

