ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Comes to the Stirling Theatre Next Month

A timeless classic is being brought to life as a youth musical at Stirling Theatre.

Lovingly based on the novel by Canadian author Lucy Maud Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables features the book's unforgettable characters as the story follows the comical adventures of spunky red-headed orphan Anne Shirley.

Eleven-year-old Anne is mistakenly sent to live with two middle-aged siblings, after they originally intended to adopt a boy to help on their farm.

Written by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman and directed by Fran Gordon, the musical follows Anne's journey as she wins over her new family and the people of Avonlea with her spirit and imagination.

"Anne of Green Gables is a heart-warming story about the importance of love, friendship, forgiveness and family," Fran said.

"My mother and I had a love for these stories - Lucy Maud Montgomery wrote several - and many years ago, I was fortunate to travel with my parents to Prince Edward Island, where the story is set, and to visit the Green Gables museum."

Involved in theatre for many years, Fran's first acting experiences were in Merredin where she worked as a teacher.

She became involved with Stirling Theatre in 1986, first working behind the scenes before stepping up to the stage in The Cell.

Fran has since appeared in numerous plays and musicals and directed A Better You before moving onto youth musicals - recent productions have included Mulan, Charlotte's Web and The Addams Family.

She also has extensive experience with costumes and won a Finley Award for the wardrobe featured in Brigadoon.

"One of the challenges in directing the stage version of Anne of Green Gables is trying to create the many different scenes required to do the story justice," Fran said.

"I was keen for young people to be involved in a musical based on a classic story - there are some lovely songs using a variety of musical styles.

"Audience members who know the story will not be disappointed because they will see all the basic elements from the original book in the show."

Anne of Green Gables plays at 7.30pm September 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 30 and October 1 with 2pm matinees September 18, 24 and 25. Tickets are $22, $20 concession - book at www.trybooking.com/BUQHO.