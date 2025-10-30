THE ROOMMATE to be Presented at Desert Ensemble Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Desert Ensemble Theatre will launch its 15th and final season with The Roommate by Jen Silverman, opening November 14 at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. Directed by Kudra Wagner, the two-hander stars Sonia Reavis and Tammy Taylor in a sharp, funny, and touching story about friendship, reinvention, and second chances.

This marks DET's second outing with Silverman following the company's acclaimed 2023 production of Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties, also directed by Wagner.

Recently revived on Broadway starring Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone, The Roommate has been celebrated for its wit and emotional depth. The play follows an unlikely friendship that becomes a journey of transformation—and a cautionary tale about how far one might go to start over.

Sonia Reavis makes her DET debut after a series of acclaimed performances on Coachella Valley stages. Tammy Taylor, returning to DET after her memorable turn in Collective Rage, is known to television audiences for her work on Days of Our Lives and other screen appearances.

For DET, the production carries special meaning as the company closes its final chapter after 15 seasons of producing innovative and intimate theatre. “We wanted to open our final season with a piece that reflects who we are as a company,” says Jerome Elliott Moskowitz, DET Artistic Director. “The Roommate is smart, funny, and just a little dangerous—exactly the kind of play that reminds us why we fell in love with theatre in the first place.”