Previews: EDGAR ALLEN POE SPEAKEASY at Revolution Stage Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy is not just any cocktail experience. It's an extraordinary journey that transports guests into the haun=ng world of one of the most famous writers of the macabre. This 21+ only event promises an evening of chilling tales and exquisite cocktails, all set within the confines of a dark, intimate speakeasy. If you're a fan of Edgar Allan Poe, gothic literature, or simply enjoy unique, immersive experiences, this is an event you won't want to miss.

The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy is a meticulously crafted experience that spans roughly 90 minutes. During this time, guests are treated to four of Poe's most famous stories, retold and reimagined by our knowledgeable Poe historians. These storytellers are masters at bringing Poe's dark, eerie tales to life, ensuring that even the most seasoned Poe enthusiast will find something new and intriguing in these classic stories.

But the stories are only part of the experience. Our lead mixologists have created a series of cocktails that perfectly complement each tale, transforming the evening into a four-part cocktail journey. Each drink has been carefully designed to capture the essence of the story it accompanies, providing a multisensory experience that is both delicious and deeply immersive.

The evening begins with The Pale Blue Eye, a cocktail inspired by Poe's chilling story The Tell-Tale Heart. As the tale of obsession and madness unfolds, you'll sip on this eerie concoction, its flavors mirroring the tension and dread of the story. The combination of storytelling and expertly craIed cocktails sets the tone for the rest of the evening, drawing you deeper into Poe's world.



Next, you'll experience The Cat's Meow, a classic 1800s-style drink that pairs with The Black Cat. This story of guilt and paranoia is brought to life through the dark, rich flavors of the cocktail, transporting you back to the era in which Poe wrote. The authenticity of the drink, combined with the gripping tale, creates a truly immersive experience that will leave you on the edge of your seat.



The third cocktail, The Nevermore, accompanies one of Poe's most famous works, The Raven. As you listen to the mournful tale of loss and longing, you'll savor the deep, complex flavors of this drink, each sip echoing the melancholy and beauty of the poem. This pairing highlights the emotional depth of Poe's writing, allowing you to experience The Raven in a whole new way.

The evening culminates with The Cocktail of Red Death, served alongside The Masque of the Red Death. This final story, with its themes of inevitability and fate, is matched by a cocktail that is as bold and dramatic as the tale itself. The vivid, striking flavors of the drink perfectly capture the atmosphere of Poe's story, providing a fitting end to an unforgettable night.

The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy is not just an event; it's an experience that lingers long aIer the final cocktail has been sipped and the last story has been told. Created by Midnight Creative Events and written and produced by Julia Tirinnanzi and Ryan Wieczorek, this event is a testament to the enduring power of Poe's work and the creativity of those who bring it to life.

The experience is designed to be in=mate, immersive, and a fun way to meet some like-minded Poethusiasts. While the show is a year and a half old, it does tour across The United States The limited availability of =ckets ensures that each guest receives a personal and memorable experience, making the Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy a truly exclusive event. Scheduled for just two nights, tickets are extremely limited, so early booking is essential to secure your place at this unique gathering.

The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy offers a rare opportunity to delve into the dark and fascinating world of Edgar Allan Poe. Through masterful storytelling and expertly craIed cocktails, you'll experience Poe's tales in a way that is both deeply immersive and utterly unforgettable. Don't miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary event.

June 27-30 at Revolution Stage Company, 611 S. Palm Csnyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA

Tickets here

Comments