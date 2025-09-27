McCallum Theatre to Host Celebration of Veterans, STARS, STRIPES & SONGS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The McCallum Theatre, in partnership with the City of Palm Desert, will host its first ever Celebration of of Veterans, Stars, Stripes & Songs, on November 10, the evening before Veterans Day.

Beginning at 7 p.m., the event will be a U.S.O.-styled show with performances of patriotic classics and American standards by acclaimed vocalists.

The evening is dedicated to all who have served, along with their families.

"This evening is about more than music — it’s about community,” said Yvonne Bell, CEO

of the McCallum Theatre. “We are coming together to say thank you to the men and

women who have served and to their families, who serve right alongside them."

Local performers will join the event as well, further honoring the local veterans, active-duty military, and their families.

"The City of Palm Desert is honored to join the Mc Callum in presenting this inaugural

event. Palm Desert has always taken pride in honoring our veterans," said Bell. "Stars, Stripes & Songs is a way for us to stand together and celebrate the courage, service and sacrifice of all our local heroes."

Anyone is welcome at the November 10 event at the McCallum Theatre at 7 p.m., with tickets available now for $30.