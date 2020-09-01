Luther Burbank Center for the Arts Hosts 11th Annual Fiesta de Independencia

The event will take place on Sunday, September 13.

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (LBC) celebrates the 11th annual Fiesta de Independencia on Sunday, September 13 from 2-5 p.m. streaming on Facebook and YouTube. Organized by the Center's Latino Advisory Council, the virtual festival is free and family-friendly.



"Through the vision and leadership of LBC's Latino Advisory Council, Fiesta de Independencia has grown into a beloved and important cultural celebration here in Sonoma County and beyond. The Council members, event sponsors, artists, LBC staff, and Board are incredibly committed to presenting the 11th anniversary Fiesta virtually in this challenging time. Everyone has been working to make this annual special event a terrific success this year," said President and CEO Rick Nowlin.



Fiesta de Independencia began at the Center in 2010 to commemorate Mexican Independence Day (Wednesday, September 16) and has since evolved to celebrate the rich history of the diverse Latino cultures and people who are an integral part of the North Bay community. The Fiesta, a Sonoma County tradition, is a community-wide celebration of cultures, people, and traditions which also educates the community about Hispanic history and Latino businesses in Sonoma County.



Highlights of this year's virtual Fiesta will include El Grito-the re-enactment of the history-making Cry of Dolores-with the Mexican Consulate of San Francisco, along with exciting on-Stage Entertainment featuring Industria del Amor, LBC's Mariachi Ensemble-Cantares de mi Tierra, Danza Azteca Xantotl, and Ballet Folklórico Ireri.



For up-to-the-minute programming, visit https://lutherburbankcenter.org/event/fiesta-de-independencia/.

