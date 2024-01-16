JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY to Return to Palm Springs in February

Join Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch for an unforgettable night of impromptu musical performances at The Purple Room.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY to Return to Palm Springs in February

Jim Caruso's Cast Party will return to Palm Springs for two nights, Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8pm.  The “extreme open mic” will take place at The Purple Room, 1900 E. Canyon Drive in Palm Springs.  Phone 760-322-4422.

This marks the fourth Palm Springs appearance for the Manhattan mainstay, hosted by Caruso and musical director Billy Stritch.  Last February, the cast included Linda Lavin, Lucie Arnaz, Alix Korey, Julie Garnye, Iris Williams, Jack Donahue, Daniel LeClaire, Troy Garza, and many more, all of whom offered impromptu musical performances to thrill the sold-out house.

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly open mic night that has been bringing a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night since 2003.  It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show.  Showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.  Cast Party is the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with talented show folk and their fans.  The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair like a bubbly cruise director, musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli & Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories, and the audience is invited to participate in the festivities!  Caruso and Stritch have been taking the Party on the road for years, celebrating talent in London, San Francisco, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Austin, and on the high seas.  Cast Party was also part of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Songbook Series, celebrating the Golden Age of Hollywood with an all-star cast.

 

*Interested performers should email caruso212@aol.com for more information.




JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY to Return to Palm Springs in February
