December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Palm Springs Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Palm Springs:
Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Professional)
Best Choreography (Non-Professional)
Best Choreography (Professional)
Best Costume Design (Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Professional)
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Musical (Professional)
Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)
Best Musical Director (Professional)
Best New Work
Best Play (Non-Professional)
Best Play (Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Non Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Professional)
Best Supporting Actor - Musical (Professional)
Best Supporting Actor - Musical(Non Professional)
Best Supporting Actor - Play (Professional)
Best Supporting Actor - Playl (Non Professional)
Best Supporting Actress - Musical (Non Professional)
Best Supporting Actress - Play (Non Professional)
Best Supporting Actress- Musical (Professional)
Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)
Best Touring Production
Christian Quevedo - OKLAHOMA! - Palm Canyon Theatre 23%
Hunter LaSalle - DOGFIGHT - Musical Theatre University 18%
Van Angelo - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Desert rose playhouse 16%
Ryan Holmes - BIG RIVER - Palm Canyon Theatre 19%
James Hormel - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals 17%
Vincent Ortega - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Theatre University 15%
Sean Timothy Brown - ASLEEP ON THE WIND - Desert Ensemble Theatre Company 20%
Jonathan Hatsios - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Palm Canyon Theatre 17%
Richard Marlow - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Palm Canyon Theatre 17%
Chuck Yates - GREATER TUNA - Coyote StageWorks 28%
Jacob Samples - THE SUGAR WITCH - Desert rose playhouse 27%
Charles Herrera - FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theater Company 18%
Brianna Erb - DOGFIGHT - Musical Theatre University 18%
Allegra Erickson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Theatre University 16%
Elizabeth Schmelling - RUTHLESS THE MUSICAL - Desert rose playhouse 12%
Alix Korey - CURTAINS - Musical Theatre University 25%
Victoria Patton - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals 23%
Christine Triglav nunes - RUTHLESS THE MUSICAL - Desert rose playhouse 15%
Bella Oden - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Desert Theatreworks 22%
Phylicia Mason - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Palm Canyon Theatre 14%
Leanna Rodgers - FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theatre Company 13%
Yo Younger - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Palm Canyon Theatre 25%
Phylicia Mason - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Dezart Performs 19%
Robin McAlpine - THE UNDERSTUDY - Coyote StageWorks 14%
Anthony Nannini - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Palm Canyon Theatre 56%
Marella Sabio - SPRING AWAKENING - Palm Canyon Theatre 44%
Ray Limon - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals 42%
Michelle Ditto - CURTAINS - Musical Theatre University 33%
Se Layne - GRAND HOTEL - Palm Canyon Theatre 24%
Jenny Wentworth - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals 35%
Frank Cazares, Jim Lapidus, Chuck Yates, Alan Denny - GREATER TUNA - Coyote StageWorks 22%
Bruce weber - RUTHLESS THE MUSICAL - Desert rose playhouse 22%
Robbie Wayne - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - The desert rose playhouse 24%
David Green - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Theatre University 22%
David Green - DOGFIGHT - Musical Theatre University 21%
Ray Limon - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals 36%
Luke Rainey - AVENUE Q - Palm Canyon Theatre 25%
robbie wayne - HAIRSPRAY - Palm Canyon Theatre 24%
Michael Pacas - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Palm Canyon Theatre 16%
Daniela Ryan - MURDER ON THE NILE - Desert Theatreworks 15%
Richard Marlow - METEOR SHOWER - Palm Canyon Theatre 14%
Chuck Yates - THE UNDERSTUDY - Coyote StageWorks 32%
Rosemary Mallett - GRACELAND/ASLEEP ON THE WIND - Desert Ensemble Theatre Company 22%
Dr. William J. Layne - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Palm Canyon Theatre 18%
DOGFIGHT - Musical theatre university 18%
RUTHLESS THE MUSICAL - The desert rose playhouse 14%
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical theatre university 13%
PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals 22%
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Theatre University 16%
DOGFIGHT - Musical Theatre University 14%
Constance Gordy - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Theatre University 44%
Constance Gordy - DOGFIGHT - Musical Theatre University 38%
Constance Gordy - CURTAINS - Musical Theatre University 18%
Joshua Carr - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals 30%
Jaci Davis - HAIRSPRAY - Palm Canyon Theatre 29%
Scott T. Smith - SPRING AWAKENING - Palm Canyon Theatre 12%
FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theater Company 48%
THE DESERT OF LOVE - CV Rep 25%
CHANCE - CV Rep 14%
FOR A REASON - Desert Ensemble Theater Company 14%
MURDER ON THE NILE - Desert Theatreworks 13%
THE SUGAR WITCH - The desert rose playhouse 12%
THE SUGAR WITCH - Desert rose playhouse 29%
THE UNDERSTUDY - Coyote StageWorks 24%
GREATER TUNA - Coyote StageWorks 23%
Robbie Wayne - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Desert rose playhouse 51%
Toby Griffin - METEOR SHOWER - Palm Canyon Theatre 49%
Bruce Weber - RUTHLESS THE MUSICAL - Desert rose playhouse 27%
JW Layne - OKLAHOMA! - Palm Canyon Theatre 20%
JW Layne - GRAND HOTEL - Palm Canyon Theatre 17%
Steve Morgan - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals 19%
Don Amendolia - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Theatre University 16%
Anthony Nanini - AVENUE Q - Palm Canyon Theatre 13%
Griffin Giboney - CURTAINS - Musical Theatre University 18%
Andrew Hunter - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Musical Theatre University 13%
Anthony Nannini - OKLAHOMA! - Palm Canyon Theatre 13%
Garnett Smith - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Palm Canyon Theatre 53%
Alex Best - THE UNDERSTUDY - Coyote StageWorks 35%
Kelly Peak - THE SUGAR WITCH - Desert rose playhouse 12%
Sean Timothy Brown - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Palm Canyon Theatre 26%
Miguel Arballo - MURDER ON THE NILE - Desert Theatreworks 21%
Larry Dyekman - PROOF - Desert Ensemble Theatre Company 20%
Maglia Sabio - DOGFIGHT - Musical theatre university 23%
Elizabeth Schmelling - HAIRSPRAY - Palm Canyon Theatre 17%
Ceisley Jefferson - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - The desert rose playhouse 13%
Phylicia Mason - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Palm Canyon Theatre 24%
Leanna Rodgers - THE SUGAR WITCH - The desert rose playhouse 18%
Suzie Thomas Wourms - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Palm Canyon Theatre 16%
Loni Ackerman - DOGFIGHT - Musical Theatre University 28%
Robin LaValley - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals 24%
Dana Atkins - RUTHLESS THE MUSICAL - Desert rose playhouse 23%
David Hobday - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre-Desert Theatricals 30%
Danny Durand - GREATER TUNA - Coyote StageWorks 16%
Moira Wilke Whitaker - THE UNDERSTUDY - Coyote StageWorks 15%
EVITA - The McCallum Theater 100%
