Review: PIPPIN at Revolution Stage Company

At Revolution Stage Company, you will find a triple-threat tour-de-force in Nathan Wilson’s Direction AND Choreography AND Performance as the Leading Player in Steven Schwartz’ Pippin. Pippin is a very successful musical staring Bruno Satalino as the title role. Satalino was simply gorgeous in his portrayal. For me, Pippin is one of the most relatable musicals ever written—it follows Pippin and his desire for an extraordinary life. (Can we not relate?) He explores power and sex on his quest for fulfillment and finds it in a common, yet unexpected manner, showcasing the strength of man and his decision to love against all odds—and opportunities.

Pippin includes joyful songs, fabulous Fosse choreography, a sing-a-long that will warm your heart, and costumes to make you giddy, all wrapped in shiny silver curtains that tuck you into your seat like a hug from the theatre gods above, as if to say “this is your home, you fabulous creature.”

Beautiful dancing, gorgeous singing, exquisite storytelling—This is absolutely the best musical I have seen in years. Every single person on this stage was killing it! I might even go see it again! Broadway quality talent thrives right here in the middle of this colorful desert.

Highlights: Everything Billy L’Amour did as Fastrada. The sweetness and confidence of Meagan Lawson as Catherine. The joy radiating from Sonia Reavis as Berthe, the cool granny. Her song “No Time at All” will make you feel like a happy free-spirited child all over again. The sexy and hilarious Chris Carranza as Lewis, Pippin’s contrasting brother. Don Kelley as Charlemagne, Pippin’s silly father, the royal king, and a cast of extraordinary dancers and singers comprised of Giola Mia Cali, Zelaya Sanchez, Imani De Leon, Brent Aronowitz, Anthony Nannini, and Billy Franco. The cast is completed by the young Ari Rand as Theo, who delivered a wonderful performance as well.

There was a number in Act Two just after Intermission called “On the Right Track” that led me to fully “let go” of my "professional persona", if you will, of Broadway World Reviewer, and turn me into a woo-ing fangirl applauding loudly and eagerly as often as I could. It is a dazzling duet by Satalino and Wilson that took my breath away.

Further credits include Chuck Peery’s musical direction (shout out to the harmonies in the Finale), Projection design by Nathan Cox (now THAT is how we use projections in a fun way!). Cox was also the Stage Manager. Sound design by Kelly McGuire, Costumes by Michelle Mendoza, and Lighting by Duke Core.

Pippin is joyful, powerful, sexy, important, and immaculate. I cannot recommend seeing this production enough. Wether you are a seasoned theatre-goer or someone who has never even stepped foot into a theatre—I’m talking to you, Palm Springs tourists, golfers, Modernism fans, Coachella girls, DO NOT MISS THIS SHOW!! Revolution is a very cool theatre, and they have struck gold with Pippin. Pippin is the absolute zenith of live, local entertainment. Get a ticket now before it is sold out!

Tickets available at www.revolutionstagecompany.org.

