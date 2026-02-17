Previews: BROADWAY’S BEST…IN THE WEST PRESENTS TONY YASBECK at Palm Springs Cultural Center

🎭 NEW! Palm Springs Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Palm Springs & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Acclaimed Broadway performer Tony Yazbeck will appear at the Palm Springs Cultural Center on March 14, 2026 at 7 PM, as part of Season 3 of Broadway’s Best… In the West concert series, executive produced by Tom Truhe.

Long celebrated as one of Broadway’s great triple threats, Yazbeck has wowed audiences for years with his seamless blend of singing, dancing, and acting. His Broadway credits include On the Town, which earned him a Tony Award nomination, as well as standout performances in Gypsy opposite Patti LuPone (as Tulsa), Flying Over Sunset, A Chorus Line, Chicago, Finding Neverland, Never Gonna Dance, and more.

Most recently, Yazbeck starred as Zach in the 50th Anniversary Broadway production of A Chorus Line, a role that reaffirmed his status as one of the definitive musical theater performers of his generation.

In addition to his Broadway work, Yazbeck’s acclaimed solo show, Both Feet Off the Ground, has played to rave reviews not only in New York, but across the country, showcasing his charisma, storytelling, and deep connection to classic Broadway traditions.

BroadwayWorld praises Yazbeck as

“Spellbinding! Larger-than-life charm and talent.”

The Los Angeles Times writes:

“Broadway’s quintessential entertainer brings his signature style to the cabaret stage—offering a little song, a little dance, and a whole lot of love.”

His Palm Springs appearance promises a night of classic showmanship, virtuosity, and heart — a celebration of Broadway at its most exhilarating.

For tickets go here