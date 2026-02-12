Marti Gould Cummings to Debut ARE YOU THERE ASTEROID? IT'S ME MARTI in Palm Springs

🎭 NEW! Palm Springs Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Palm Springs & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Marti Gould Cummings will present the Palm Springs debut of Are You There Asteroid? It's Me Marti, landing at Toucans on February 21, 2026. The show continues the year-long celebration of music, entertainment, and unabashed fun. Tickets are now on sale.

"Toucans is such a fun venue where some of my favorite artists have performed. I am beyond excited to be there for my new show!" Marti shared.

The production, which recently sold out at Joe's Pub in New York, is directed by Michael LaMassa, with musical direction by Darnell White.

As always with Marti's high-energy, joy-filled performances, audiences should expect the unexpected. As a tease, the night will include electrifying takes on "American Idiot," "Zombie," and "Get Over It," among other surprises.

"I hope people leave energized, empowered, and given a moment to laugh in a chaotic world," Marti said.

Marti Gould Cummings

Host Marti Gould Cummings is a NYC Drag staple. An OUT 100 honoree, Marti has been featured in Vogue, W Magazine, Paper Magazine, Time OUT NY, The NY Times, among others as well as on Good Morning America, The View, and Inside Edition. They produced and starred in the number one-rated Fusion Television Docuseries Shade Queens of NYC, hosted their own talk show, The Marti Report on Logo, Worst Cooks in America, Hulu's Drag Me to Dinner, The X Change Rate, and Dragged for Yahoo! Marti has appeared in ad campaigns for COACH, McDonalds, Brooklyn Brewery, and Steve Madden. They currently serve as a performer and cruise director for Vacaya LGBTQ Travel. Their documentary Queen of New York was featured on the Advocate channel and Revry. In 2025, Marti was NYC Pride Marshal and made history as the first drag queen to perform on all seven continents.