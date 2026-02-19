Interview: Adam Karsten Directing GUYS AND DOLLS at Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre

🎭 NEW! Palm Springs Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Palm Springs & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Even before I met Adam in 2022, his first year as Executive Artistic Director of Coachella Valley Repertory, I noticed his distinctive shoes. He was conversing with several people in the theatre lobby, so my curiosity would have to wait. When I saw an opening to ask about the footwear, he graciously responded. That is how I met the man holding a challenging new job, in an unfinished new venue, serving an unknown new audience.

Call it intuition, but I sensed that the hiring team had made a wise choice in Adam Karsten to take the reins of CVRep.

Karsten is dedicated to expanding the company's mission of offering audiences exceptionally well-produced, thought-provoking productions — what he called "challenging entertainment" — while also realizing that each member of the audience brings a unique and personal point of view. Besides the human element and heart, a production needs balance for marketability.

"Theatre is a transforming experience," he commented. "It starts with the initial contact to the box office for tickets to the exit after the show. I want people to leave the theatre experiencing better versions of themselves through their empathy for the experiences of the characters."

Clearly, Adam is committed to achieving more than simply creating life on stage.

Fast forward to the 2025–26 season. It began with Dear Evan Hansen, which garnered excellent reviews for acting, direction, and production values. The second production, a British farce titled One Man, Two Guvnors, introduced an unfamiliar style of zany comedy to local audiences. When I spoke with Adam before the opening, he mused on whether the audience would understand the style. It took vision to program the show, trust that it would be entertaining, and confidence about the payoff. There was plenty of laughter at every performance — which is the payoff one seeks.

Opening February 23 on the CVRep stage will be Guys and Dolls. After premiering on Broadway in 1950, the show ran for 1,200 performances and won the 1951 Tony Award for Best Musical. It was later adapted into a 1955 film starring Frank Sinatra, Jean Simmons, Marlon Brando, and Vivian Blaine. Now one of the most produced musicals in history, its many revivals include a 1976 version with an all-African American cast, a 1992 Broadway hit starring Nathan Lane, numerous productions in the West End in London, and several productions elevating the roles of the women characters.

The beloved classic is now in the hands of director Adam Karsten. During our conversation, he shared some of his ideas about updating the show. He revealed only that he is taking a slightly different approach, using design, staging, and choreography to blend the musical's charm and humor with the gritty reality of speakeasies, gambling dens, gangsters, and their dolls. Making changes in a classic takes courage, trust, and confidence. I look forward to being in the audience.

When I asked about the future, Adam told me about the company's thriving outreach program.

"CVRep now has five interns from College of the Desert in Palm Desert. These students, paid for by Foundation Five For Five, have become valuable assets for our productions. In return, they acquire real-life skills, including the chase for space in the theatre's limited wing area."

Adam and his creative team serve not only local audiences but also contribute to theatre at large with the Origins: New Works Development Program. Made possible through generous donations by sponsors, the initiative supports playwrights by giving them an opportunity to see a reading of a new work in its final stages of development. One of the four works presented each season is later selected for a full production at CVRep. The readings are open to all interested theatergoers at no charge.

For more information about Origins reading dates, sponsorship opportunities, and future CVRep productions, visit www.cvrep.org.