Cirque Du Soleil's CRYSTAL Will Play Greater Palm Springs in 2025

Cirque du Soleil's CRYSTAL - a one-of-a-kind production that brings the circus arts to the ice for the very first time - will be in Greater Palm Springs and leave audiences at the edge of their seats at the Acrisure Arena from March 28th-30th, 2025.

With seven jaw-dropping traditional circus acts, all thrillingly adapted for Cirque du Soleil's first foray into a brand-new creative territory - the ice - CRYSTAL takes audiences on an unforgettable journey into the vivid and whimsical world of imagination. Since 2017, CRYSTAL has dazzled more than 2 million people in over 145 cities worldwide, blending the art of skating with adrenaline-inducing acrobatics and aerial feats.

CRYSTAL pushes the boundaries of possibility within the circus arts. The show highlights Cirque du Soleil's creativity in a new way and encourages audiences to find the magic of the everyday. Each time you watch, there's something new to see and experience. Cirque du Soleil is thrilled to bring CRYSTAL to Greater Palm Springs.

Tickets for CRYSTAL are now available exclusively to Cirque Club members. Cirque Club membership is free and includes access to advance tickets and special offers. To join, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com. General tickets will be on sale October 21st, 2024. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal.

CRYSTAL - Performance Schedule

Palm Springs, CA, Acrisure Arena

Friday, March 28 at 7:00pm

Saturday, March 29 at 3:00pm & 7:00pm

Sunday, March 30 at 3:00pm & 5:00pm

