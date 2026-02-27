Morgan Fairchild Leads Staged Reading Of MARILYN, MOM AND ME at Annenberg Theatre This Weekend

🎭 NEW! Palm Springs Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Palm Springs & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On February 28 and March 1, 2026, Morgan Fairchild will be featured in a staged reading of Marilyn, Mom & Me, Luke Yankee’s new play about his mother, Eileen Heckart, and her intense friendship with Marilyn Monroe during the shooting of the 1956 film, Bus Stop. All proceeds from the event will support ongoing programs and student outreach at the Palm Springs Art Museum.

When Monroe was cast as the lead in Bus Stop, she was the biggest star in the world. She had taken the previous year off to study with Lee Strasberg and had become the poster child for “Method” acting, where an actor must experience every moment truthfully. The tough, no-nonsense, Broadway character actress Eileen Heckart was cast as her Best Friend in the movie. As a part of her newly discovered style of acting, Marilyn was determined to make Heckart her Best Friend – both on screen and off. Reluctantly, Heckart went along with it for the sake of the film and found herself emotionally entrenched in the life of Marilyn Monroe. From all outward appearances, Monroe had it all. And yet, more than anything, she yearned for what Heckart took for granted: a stable marriage, two kids and a respected Broadway career.

The role of Eileen Heckart will be played by Morgan Fairchild, best known to audiences for her television roles on Flamingo Road, Falcon Crest and Dallas. Marilyn Monroe will be played by Alisha Soper (American Horror Story). In this reading, Luke Yankee will be playing himself for the first time. The multiple roles of Joshua Logan, Arthur Miller and Laurence Olivier will be played by Noah Wagner. Amber Liekhus will play Ella Fitzgerald and Barbara Niles with play Zanuck’s secretary. Don Hill will be directing.

Marilyn, Mom & Me is deeply personal comic drama exploring a side of Marilyn Monroe no one has ever seen before. It does so by focusing on her craft as an actress as well as her friendship with another woman who was an equal. It also shows a caring, yet highly complex mother/son relationship explored through the lens of one of the greatest stars the world has ever known. The play utilizes the chaotic world of movie making in 1950’s Hollywood to uncover universal truths about love, acceptance and what it really means to feel loved and wanted.

Marilyn, Mom & Me

The Annenberg Theatre

The Palm Springs Art Museum, 101 Museum Way in Palm Springs)

for tickets, visit www.psmuseum.org

February 28, 2026 at 7pm

VIP $150: Best seating and access to the post-show reception and a photo opportunity with Eileen Heckart’s Oscar.

GA+ $125: Preferred seating

GA $75: Standard seating

Optional Add-On $40: GA and GA+ ticket holders may add the

post-show reception and a photo opportunity with Eileen Heckart’s Oscar.

March 1, 2026 at 2pm

GA $75: Standard seating.

Includes a talkback and audience Q&A after the performance