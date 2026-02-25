Review: THE GRADUATE is a Winner at Desert Theatreworks

🎭 NEW! Palm Springs Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Palm Springs & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Desert Theatreworks (DTW) is known for presenting terrific plays that are either themselves classics or adaptations of classic movies. THE GRADUATE, its current farce, which also contains elements of heavy drama, is, in my opinion, a must-see, both because of the writing and because of DTW’s casting, acting, directing, and staging.

When the film came out in 1967, it guaranteed career success for the late Anne Bancroft and its nebbishy newcomer lead, Dustin Hoffman. I didn’t see THE GRADUATE till later, because I was much too young for such a racy movie, but one line always stuck with me: “Plastics.”

Benjamin Braddock (Ben Schwimmer) reacts uncomfortably to (L-R) Mr. Robinson

(Hal O'Connell), Mr. Braddock, Dad (Jim Rogers), and Mrs. Braddock, Mom (Valerie McClure), all trying to make Ben attend his own graduation party.

The story, for those who are unfamiliar with the movie, focuses on recent college graduate Benjamin Braddock, who has no idea what to do with his life. To his chagrin, his parents and their friends have lots of ideas that don’t make Benjamin very happy. But when his father’s law partner’s wife, Mrs. Robinson, who has known Ben since he was a small child, comes on to him, he suddenly knows how to fill his summer evenings. This would be bad enough, but the elder Braddocks and Mr. Robinson decide that Ben should date the Robinson’s daughter, Elaine. Mrs. Robinson threatens dire consequences if he asks Elaine out. Ben eventually gives in to his parents’ pressure and falls in love with Elaine. As the old Yiddish expression says, “Oy vey.”

DTW's version of the famous leg photo, with Daniela Ryan as Mrs. Robinson.

The stage version fills in the characters that the movie mostly neglected, specifically Ben’s mother and father and Elaine’s father. It also makes clear that Elaine is no bubble-brain, which the movie leaves ambiguous. Because of its relatively small cast, the play, adapted from the original novel and film by Terry Johnson, is perfect for community theatres, as long as the company can find individuals talented enough to take on the roles, most of which bounce between comedy and drama. DTW, with its deep bench and excellent directing by J. Daniel Herring, has certainly fulfilled the script’s promise.

One of the things that impresses me the most about DTW’s production is that none of the characters looks or interprets their roles like their motion picture counterparts, yet they all offer terrific performances. Daniela Ryan plays Mrs. Robinson not so much as a bitchy vamp, the way Anne Bancroft did, but as a tortured alcoholic everywoman who at one point loved her husband (Hal O’Connell), before a chasm grew between them. Mr. Braddock (Jim Rogers) and Mr. Robinson are affable and clueless. Mrs. Braddock (Val McClure), who clearly adores her son, spends much of a family therapy session worrying that she’ll be the one blamed for Ben’s inability to settle down and decide on his future. Elaine Robinson (Adriana Iglesias) is a bit goofier than in the film, but also has more intellectual depth. But the biggest change from the film is Ben Schwimmer’s interpretation of Benjamin Braddock. Dustin Hoffman played Ben as a goofball, but I see Ben Schwimmer’s interpretation as more of a bright young man on the spectrum — a concept that didn’t really exist in 1967. The final two cast members, Katrina Dixon and Andrew Abril, also turn out fine performances in their small roles. As I said, the production’s interpretations are different from the movie’s, but are nonetheless a joy to watch.

Mr. Robinson is not happy about Ben's interrupting his daughter Elaine's (Adriana Iglesias's) wedding to a responsible man. The priest (Andrew Abril) cowers in the back.

The director’s and technical supervisor’s (Tanner Lieser’s) decisions about the lighting and the set in the Black Box theater contribute heavily to the atmosphere. I see two ways to decorate THE GRADUATE’s main set, Ben’s bedroom: Either use an exquisitely decorated home showing how a wealthy Southern California family would live or use an abstract group of boxes that can be moved around to stand for various pieces of the set. Director Herring chose the latter approach in staging the play. He explained the theory in an email:

[T]he set design is an abstract representation of mid-century modern ideas. No set changes required so the the action of the play is non-stop. We see the actors "living" life in the transitions from scene to scene taking the audience to the various locations required in the play.

In my opinion, Mr. Herring made the right choice by leaving so much to the imagination.

A playwright and director take a big chance when they adapt a motion picture for the stage — especially one like THE GRADUATE, which has such rich cinematography and numerous scenes in different locales. Mr. Herring and the designers and the fabulous cast certainly pull it off here, capturing the humor and pathos from the original, with entirely new interpretations. I adored the movie and I adore the DTW production. Go see it!

Desert Theatreworks is located at the Indio Performing Arts Center, 45175 Fargo Street, Indio, CA 92201. Tickets are $46.50 each. The show will run through Sunday, March 8th. Evening performances with available tickets are on Thursday, February 26th, Saturday, February 28th, and Sunday, March 8th, all at 7:30 p.m. Matinees are on Saturday, February 28th, Sunday, March 1st, and Saturday, March 7th, all at 2:00 p.m. Purchase tickets and obtain further information at www.dtworks.org or call (760) 980-1455.

The rest of DTW’s 2025-26 season consists of:

BEEHIVE (March 13-April 4, 2026).

Arthur Miller’s THE CRUCIBLE (April 17-May 3, 2026).

