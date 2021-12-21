4 LADS FROM LIVERPOOL Comes To The Fox

Stop in on New Year's Eve as The Fox rings in 2022 with the 4 Lads from Liverpool.

The Beatles changed the way we all listen to music, and to pay homage to their craft and to ensure authenticity, a great deal of time was spent on researching the rich history of the group and the era they helped define. It was a moment in time that is seared into our hearts and minds - the era of war and peace, violence and free love. The message of love that came out of their music is universal and has stood the test of time. This is a show that will take you back to that time.

4 Lads From Liverpool performs at The Fox Event Center on Friday, December 31st from 9 pm to midnight. Tickets are $59 and may be purchased online at www.grovetheatre.com, by calling 909-792-3880, or at the door.

Join an evening of fun. Party favors, noisemakers, champagne, sparkling cider and parking are included in your fun package. There will be appetizers, desserts and beverages you can purchase throughout the evening. Get your tickets now. The show is appropriate for all ages. The Fox Event Center is located at 123 Cajon Street, Redlands, CA 92373.