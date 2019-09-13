Get Up-Close And Personal With Yanni in Delray Beach This December

YANNI will take the Crest Theatre stage on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 for Pure Yanni - Piano & Intimate Conversation, presented by Frank J. Russo.

As one of the most celebrated composers and multi-gold and platinum-selling artists of our time, Yanni is thrilled to bring Delray Beach audiences the opportunity to talk with him directly and experience his music in its purest form, on the piano.

For decades, Yanni has excited audiences with his dynamic live performances with the backing of a full band and orchestra. Now, Yanni will give fans an intimate look at his songs, his writing process and his inspirations with Pure Yanni. Pure Yanni, will feature his famous orchestrations performed exclusively on a piano giving audiences a rare and intimate look inside his creative process. Yanni will share stories from his experiences traveling the globe including his understanding and interaction with different cultures and his experience planning and performing in mega shows in some of the most revered places on earth. These shows will be up-close and personal like never before and include a live Q&A with the audience. Tickets are on sale at OldSchoolSquare.org or by phone at 561-243-7922, ext. 1. Currently, a discount special of $100 off any ticket level is being offered through September 19, 2019 by using the discount code "ACROPOLIS" at checkout (for new purchases only). A limited number of VIP packages including meet and greets will also be available for each performance.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Beach Stories

More Hot Stories For You