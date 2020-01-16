Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Phillip Merriman - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Ovation productions

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Andy Allen-McCarthy - PRISCILLA: QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL - Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

Mark Crawford - BED AND BREAKFAST - Great Canadian Theatre Company

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Julie Johnson - COME FROM AWAY - National Arts Centre

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Sophia Pierce - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Cindy Beaton - Nell Gwynn - Three Sisters/Gladstone

Best Musical (non-professional)

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe

Best Play (non-professional)

LOVE AND HUMAN REMAINS - Toto Too/Gladstone

Best Touring Show

COME FROM AWAY - National Arts Centre

Theater of the Year

Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe

