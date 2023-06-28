PRISON DANCER: THE MUSICAL is Coming to National Arts Centre in November

Capping off a critically acclaimed run at The Citadel Theatre, in Edmonton "Prison Dancer: The Musical" dominated the Elizabeth Sterling Haynes Awards, scooping up five prestigious accolades out of eight noteworthy nominations. Now, this all-Filipino cast powerhouse is preparing to dazzle audiences at the National Arts Centre (NAC), in Ottawa from November 23 to December 2, 2023.

Inspired by a viral video from 2007 of Filipino inmates dancing to Michael Jackson's "Thriller," Canada's first ever musical produced, created and performed by Filipinos swept the Sterling Awards, taking home the following honours:

Timothy Ryan Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical: Prison Dancer: The Musical

Outstanding score of a play or musical: Romeo Candido

Outstanding Performance in a leading role - musical: Julio Fuentes

Outstanding Performance in a supporting role - musical: Diana Del Rosario

Outstanding choreography or fight direction: Julio Fuentes

In addition, Musical Director Kierscey Rand Regozo, Costume Designer Joyce Padua and the entire ensemble were also celebrated with nominations for their outstanding contributions to Prison Dancer: The Musical.

Creators of the show, Romeo Candido and Carmen De Jesus asserted, "We made a vow three decades ago while performing in Miss Saigon that we will create a musical that tells a decidedly Filipino story with universal appeal showcasing the incredible talent within the API (Asian-Pacific Islander) community. These awards have proven we've more than hit this mark!"

With its powerful fusion of pop, house, R&B, sentimental ballad and drag, Prison Dancer is ultimately a story of redemption and how a prisoner named Lola brings purpose and joy to a group of inmates through song and dance. The musical is directed by Nina Lee Aquino, the award-winning Artistic Director of the National Arts Centre English Theatre.

The Citadel Theatre and Prison Dancer Inc. production received support from the National Arts Centre's National Creation Fund and from Prison Dancer's founding Tita and Tito Circle - Gail Asper, Jennifer Ouano, Jonathan Reinis and Vicenta Gaspar-Yoo.

Daryl Cloran, Artistic Director, Citadel Theatre concludes, "Prison Dancer is an innovative and important new musical. The Citadel is so proud to be a part of the development of this production that celebrates the voices and talents of fantastic Filipino artists. Ottawa audiences are lucky to have a chance to see this powerful new musical next!"

Tickets for the upcoming production of Prison Dancer: The Musical at the National Arts Centre from November 23 - December 2, 2023, are available online at www.nac-cna.ca.

PRISON DANCER plays the following schedule:

Thursday, Nov 23, 2023 at 7:30 pm (preview)

Friday, Nov 24, 2023 at 7:30 pm (opening night)

Wednesday, Nov 29, 2023 at 11:00 am

Wednesday Nov 29, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Thursday, Nov 30, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Friday, Dec1, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, Dec 2, 2023 at 2:00 pm

Saturday, Dec 2, 2023 at 7:30 pm

About PRISON DANCER INC.

Prison Dancer Inc. is book writer and composer, Romeo Candido, book writer Carmen De Jesus, and producers Ana Serrano and Carla Serrano. Together they are shepherding this award-winning transmedia content property poised to be the next "Miss Saigon meets In the Heights." The first-ever musical produced, created and performed by Asian Pacific Islanders (APIs), Prison Dancer tells the fictionalized story of how one of the world's first YouTube viral videos - Thriller uploaded in 2007 -- came to be.

Website: https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33675 or Click Here

Web Series: http://youtube.com/prisondancer

Facebook page: http://facebook.com/prisondancer

Twitter handle: @prisondancer

Instagram: @prisondancermusical