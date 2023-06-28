PRISON DANCER: THE MUSICAL is Coming to National Arts Centre in November

Prison Dancer was inspired by a viral video from 2007 of Filipino inmates dancing to Michael Jackson's "Thriller,"

By: Jun. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Review: ALL REQUEST RADIO at the Ottawa Fringe Festival Photo 1 Review: ALL REQUEST RADIO at the Ottawa Fringe Festival
Review: ASNY'S Production of JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL Photo 2 Review: ASNY'S Production of JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL
Review: A QUIRKY COMEDY CABARET at the NAC's Fourth Stage Photo 3 Review: A QUIRKY COMEDY CABARET at the NAC's Fourth Stage
Review: ALIYA KANANI'S WHERE YOU FROM, FROM? at Club SAW Photo 4 Review: ALIYA KANANI'S WHERE YOU FROM, FROM? at Club SAW

PRISON DANCER: THE MUSICAL is Coming to National Arts Centre in November

Capping off a critically acclaimed run at The Citadel Theatre, in Edmonton "Prison Dancer: The Musical" dominated the Elizabeth Sterling Haynes Awards, scooping up five prestigious accolades out of eight noteworthy nominations. Now, this all-Filipino cast powerhouse is preparing to dazzle audiences at the National Arts Centre (NAC), in Ottawa from November 23 to December 2, 2023.

Inspired by a viral video from 2007 of Filipino inmates dancing to Michael Jackson's "Thriller," Canada's first ever musical produced, created and performed by Filipinos swept the Sterling Awards, taking home the following honours:

  • Timothy Ryan Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical: Prison Dancer: The Musical
  • Outstanding score of a play or musical: Romeo Candido
  • Outstanding Performance in a leading role - musical: Julio Fuentes
  • Outstanding Performance in a supporting role - musical: Diana Del Rosario
  • Outstanding choreography or fight direction: Julio Fuentes

In addition, Musical Director Kierscey Rand Regozo, Costume Designer Joyce Padua and the entire ensemble were also celebrated with nominations for their outstanding contributions to Prison Dancer: The Musical.

Creators of the show, Romeo Candido and Carmen De Jesus asserted, "We made a vow three decades ago while performing in Miss Saigon that we will create a musical that tells a decidedly Filipino story with universal appeal showcasing the incredible talent within the API (Asian-Pacific Islander) community. These awards have proven we've more than hit this mark!"

With its powerful fusion of pop, house, R&B, sentimental ballad and drag, Prison Dancer is ultimately a story of redemption and how a prisoner named Lola brings purpose and joy to a group of inmates through song and dance. The musical is directed by Nina Lee Aquino, the award-winning Artistic Director of the National Arts Centre English Theatre.

The Citadel Theatre and Prison Dancer Inc. production received support from the National Arts Centre's National Creation Fund and from Prison Dancer's founding Tita and Tito Circle - Gail Asper, Jennifer Ouano, Jonathan Reinis and Vicenta Gaspar-Yoo.

Daryl Cloran, Artistic Director, Citadel Theatre concludes, "Prison Dancer is an innovative and important new musical. The Citadel is so proud to be a part of the development of this production that celebrates the voices and talents of fantastic Filipino artists. Ottawa audiences are lucky to have a chance to see this powerful new musical next!"

Tickets for the upcoming production of Prison Dancer: The Musical at the National Arts Centre from November 23 - December 2, 2023, are available online at www.nac-cna.ca.

PRISON DANCER plays the following schedule:

  • Thursday, Nov 23, 2023 at 7:30 pm (preview)
  • Friday, Nov 24, 2023 at 7:30 pm (opening night)
  • Wednesday, Nov 29, 2023 at 11:00 am
  • Wednesday Nov 29, 2023 at 7:30 pm
  • Thursday, Nov 30, 2023 at 7:30 pm
  • Friday, Dec1, 2023 at 7:30 pm
  • Saturday, Dec 2, 2023 at 2:00 pm
  • Saturday, Dec 2, 2023 at 7:30 pm

About PRISON DANCER INC.

Prison Dancer Inc. is book writer and composer, Romeo Candido, book writer Carmen De Jesus, and producers Ana Serrano and Carla Serrano. Together they are shepherding this award-winning transmedia content property poised to  be the next "Miss Saigon meets In the Heights." The first-ever musical produced, created and performed by Asian Pacific Islanders (APIs), Prison Dancer tells the fictionalized story of how one of the world's first YouTube viral videos - Thriller uploaded in 2007 -- came to be.

Website: https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33675 or Click Here

Web Series: http://youtube.com/prisondancer

Facebook page: http://facebook.com/prisondancer

Twitter handle: @prisondancer

Instagram: @prisondancermusical




RELATED STORIES - Ottawa

1
The Gladstone Theatre Announces 2023-2024 Season Lineup  Photo
The Gladstone Theatre Announces 2023-2024 Season Lineup 

The Gladstone Theatre has announced its 2023-24 Season with a diverse, thought-provoking, and hugely entertaining line up created by Ottawa's most dynamic indie theatre companies and performers.

2
Review: ASNYS Production of JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL Photo
Review: ASNY'S Production of JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL

What did our critic think of ASNY'S PRODUCTION OF JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL?

3
Review: ALIYA KANANIS WHERE YOU FROM, FROM? at Club SAW Photo
Review: ALIYA KANANI'S WHERE YOU FROM, FROM? at Club SAW

With only three performances left at this year’s Ottawa Fringe Festival, do yourself a favour and go see Aliya Kanani.

4
Canadas Best Will Hit Collingwood Porches in Unique July Festival Photo
Canada's Best Will Hit Collingwood Porches in Unique July Festival

What came from an inability to perform inside has generated perhaps one of Theatre Collingwood's most popular events.  Back for its 3rd year, the PORCHSIDE FESTIVAL was the brainchild Executive Director Erica Angus and has turned into an annual event that the community and visitors are just dying to bring their lawn chairs to!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion Video
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
View all Videos

Ottawa SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Affairs of State
Classic Theatre Festival (7/07-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sleuth
Classic Theatre Festival (8/04-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You