Ottawa Arts Council Launches New Award Recognizing Arts Educators

This year, the Ottawa Arts Council is launching a new award focused on recognizing arts educators from Ottawa's community. The Community Arts Educator Award was created to recognize excellence in community arts education and the accomplishments of Ottawa-based artists who provide unique and creative learning experiences that inspire future generations and community art projects that engage Ottawa residents. Since 1988, the Ottawa Arts Council (the Council) has awarded more than $350,000 to exceptional artists and to those who have shown outstanding commitment to the arts in the Ottawa community through a program that has grown to seven awards.

"This award was developed to shine a spotlight on the hundreds of community arts educators that dedicate their careers to sharing their knowledge," says Nicole Milne, Executive Director of the Ottawa Arts Council. "We believe in the importance of arts education as a relevant part of a young person's learning, as well as engaging all ages within the community through participatory community art projects."

Building on the program-wide review of our engagement with underrepresented communities, this award has given us the opportunity to grow connections with arts organizations and artists that serve and represent these communities as well. Joining the Council in celebrating and recognizing the accomplishments of community arts educators in Ottawa are sponsors MASC, Arts Network Ottawa and Jamaal Jackson Rogers (stage name JustJamaal ThePoet).

"MASC is thrilled to partner with the Ottawa Arts Council on the new Community Arts Educator Award! Having support from both Arts Network Ottawa and long-time MASC artist Jamaal Jackson Rogers makes for a rich combination of grassroots and organizational support," said Micheline Shoebridge, Executive Director of MASC. "MASC has been offering arts education experiences in schools and community engaged arts projects in the community for over 32 years and we are excited that this award will raise awareness of the importance of this work and the incredible artists who share their passions and skills with the community. Art enriches a community, and community arts educators are able to engage participants of all ages in school settings, long term care facilities, libraries, community centres and public urban and rural spaces. We believe that this award will put a spotlight on the importance of art within the community and community within art."

"Ottawa Arts Council's Community Arts Educator Award brings together two of Arts Network's core values: collaboration and community. We know how the arts build strong communities, it is through the tireless work of community arts educators that many communities in Ottawa have access to create and participate in art in their neighbourhoods," said Arts Network Ottawa Executive Director, Cassandra Olsthoorn. "We are incredibly proud to be collaborating with MASC, the Council, and Jamaal Jackson Rogers for this award, themselves all incredible champions of community-engaged arts in our City."

"The preservation of art is at the root of Arts Education, making the Educator a living museum - capable of sparking wonder and initiating the act of learning. I'm proud that this award will honour the presence and work of our great Arts Educators," said Jamaal Jackson Rogers.

The award recipient will receive a limited-edition print by Geraldine Taylor from her "Ode to the Experimental Farm", a cash prize of $3,000, and complimentary membership to the Ottawa Arts Council.

Deadline for applications is February 28, 2022.

For more information about the award and how to apply please visit: https://www.ottawaartscouncil.ca/community-arts-educator-award

About the Arts Award

Every year since 1988, the Council pays tribute to local artists, arts leaders and community supporters through the Arts Awards program. With the generous support of our partners, sponsors and dedication of our jurors, we're proud to have awarded more than $350,000 since the awards program's inception.

The Arts Awards are:

Victor Tolgesy Arts Award

Inaugurated in 1987 in honour of the renowned Ottawa artist, this award recognizes the accomplishments of residents who have contributed substantially to enriching cultural life in our city.

Peter Honeywell Mid-Career Artist Award

Named in honour of the Council's former Executive Director, the award recognizes and encourages the achievements of Ottawa artists of all disciplines who have evolved beyond the emerging stage in their career to become recognized professional working artists contributing to the community.

Emerging Artist Award

The Emerging Artist Award recognizes and encourages the achievements of Ottawa's IBPOC artists who are in the early stages of their career in the arts and are working towards becoming recognized professional artists, while engaging with the community.

Project X, Photography Award

Designed to recognize the merits of a publicly presented photographic project by an Ottawa-based artist.

Corel Endowment Fund for the Arts Award

A future-oriented award that encourages evolution, innovation, creativity, and excellence of artists working on new initiatives in all art disciplines in Ottawa.

This award recognizes excellence in community arts education and the accomplishments of Ottawa-based artists.

A mentorship-driven award established to support young Ottawa artists 14 - 17 years old.

For more information about the awards please visit: https://www.ottawaartscouncil.ca/arts-awards