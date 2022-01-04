North American Premiere of ROOM Postponed at the Grand Theatre

The Grand Theatre's production of Room has been postponed yet again due to COVID-19, The London Free Press reports. Due to the growth of the Omicron variant, Premier Doug Ford has announced new restrictions, including the closing of indoor theatres, as of Wednesday.

Room was originally set to make its North American debut in March 2020, after its world premiere in 2017 at Theatre Royal Stratford East and Abbey Theatre Dublin.

Originally postponed due to the start of the pandemic, the production was now set to begin previews on January 11, 2022, and open on January 14. New dates have yet to be announced.

A first-time collaboration with Mirvish Productions and the UK's Covent Garden Productions, Room has been adapted for the stage by Donoghue, with songs by Scottish songwriters Kathryn Joseph and Cora Bissett. Previously adapted by Donoghue for the screen, the film won Academy Awards®, Golden Globes, and BAFTAs.

Kidnapped as a teenage girl, Ma has been locked inside a purpose built room in her captor's garden for seven years. Her five year old son, Jack, has no concept of the world outside and happily exists inside Room with the help of Ma's games and his vivid imagination where objects like Rug, Lamp, and TV are his only friends. But for Ma the time has come to escape and face their biggest challenge to date: the world outside Room. Adapted with new music and lyrics, and a cast of seven with Little Jack shadowed by his alter ego SuperJack, Room explores the power of the imagination and a mother's love.