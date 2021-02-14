New Brunswick Theatres Hope to Return to Live Performances Before the End of 2021

Theatres in New Brunswick are working to return to live performances, hopefully before the end of 2021, CBC reports.

Kim Rayworth, managing director of Moncton's Capitol Theatre, says that under the region's current restrictions, holding a performance for an audience of 50 people just doesn't work.

"It is really sad," she said, "There's a lot of emotion around the theatre business. We're very worried for the artists, for the technicians and for the management."

Angela Campbell, the executive director of the Imperial Theatre in Saint John, says that over 100 shows have been cancelled or postponed, but they continue to plan for next season in hopes to return to full-capacity performances.

"That's the most exhausting part," Campbell said. "All we can do is assume. I wish I had a crystal ball."

Tim Yerxa, executive director of the Fredericton Playhouse, agrees.

"On the supply side [the pandemic] has been devastating," Yerxa said. "I would say there is a good number of artists that may not return [to the business], and companies that may not make it."

Yerxa's strategy is to do shows that can be done with a reduced capacity, with maximum seating at about 250, and with artists who are from Atlantic Canada. Despite the rescheduling of dozens of shows, Yerxa said, about 90 per cent of ticket buyers have opted to keep their tickets, rather than request a refund.

