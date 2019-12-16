BWW Regional Awards
Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards

Article Pixel Dec. 16, 2019  
There's just two weeks left to vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Ottawa:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Phillip Merriman - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Ovation productions 32%
 Kevin Carolan - COME FROM AWAY - National Arts Centre 31%
 Nick Duckart - COME FROM AWAY - National Arts Centre 26%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Andy Allen-McCarthy - PRISCILLA: QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL - Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe 37%
 Joseph Stone - FALSETTOS - Orpheus/Gladstone 13%
 Alex Henkelman - LOVE AND HUMAN REMAINS - Toto Too/Gladstone 9%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Mark Crawford - BED AND BREAKFAST - Great Canadian Theatre Company 26%
 Matt Hertendy - LUNGS - Arts Court 22%
 Paul Dunn - BED AND BREAKFAST - Great Canadian Theatre Company 17%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Julie Johnson - COME FROM AWAY - National Arts Centre 73%
 Alison Whitehurst - BEAUTIFUL - National Arts Centre 6%
 Elise Vannerson - BEAUTIFUL - National Arts Centre 6%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Jerusha Lewis - SISTER ACT - Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe 30%
 Sophia Pierce - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe 26%
 Julie Seguin - FALSETTOS - Orpheus/Gladstone 20%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Cindy Beaton - NELL GWYNN - Three Sisters/Gladstone 49%
 Katie Ryerson - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Great Canadian Theatre Company 14%
 Megan Carty - LUNGS - Arts Court 13%

Best Musical (non-professional)
PRISCILLA: QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL - Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe 35%
 SISTER ACT - Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe 26%
 FALSETTOS - Orpheus/Gladstone 18%

Best Play (non-professional)
LOVE AND HUMAN REMAINS - Toto Too/Gladstone 27%
 OF MICE AND MEN - Ottawa Little Theatre 22%
 IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Ottawa Little Theatre 19%

Best Touring Show
COME FROM AWAY - National Arts Centre 82%
 THE HOCKEY SWEATER: A MUSICAL - National Arts Centre 7%
 THE KING AND I - National Arts Centre 6%

Theater of the Year
Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe 55%
 Toto Too/Gladstone 16%
 Gladstone Theatre 14%

