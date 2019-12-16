Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Ottawa:
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Play (non-professional)
Best Touring Show
Theater of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Phillip Merriman - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Ovation productions 32%
Kevin Carolan - COME FROM AWAY - National Arts Centre 31%
Nick Duckart - COME FROM AWAY - National Arts Centre 26%
Andy Allen-McCarthy - PRISCILLA: QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL - Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe 37%
Joseph Stone - FALSETTOS - Orpheus/Gladstone 13%
Alex Henkelman - LOVE AND HUMAN REMAINS - Toto Too/Gladstone 9%
Mark Crawford - BED AND BREAKFAST - Great Canadian Theatre Company 26%
Matt Hertendy - LUNGS - Arts Court 22%
Paul Dunn - BED AND BREAKFAST - Great Canadian Theatre Company 17%
Julie Johnson - COME FROM AWAY - National Arts Centre 73%
Alison Whitehurst - BEAUTIFUL - National Arts Centre 6%
Elise Vannerson - BEAUTIFUL - National Arts Centre 6%
Jerusha Lewis - SISTER ACT - Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe 30%
Sophia Pierce - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe 26%
Julie Seguin - FALSETTOS - Orpheus/Gladstone 20%
Cindy Beaton - NELL GWYNN - Three Sisters/Gladstone 49%
Katie Ryerson - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Great Canadian Theatre Company 14%
Megan Carty - LUNGS - Arts Court 13%
PRISCILLA: QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL - Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe 35%
SISTER ACT - Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe 26%
FALSETTOS - Orpheus/Gladstone 18%
LOVE AND HUMAN REMAINS - Toto Too/Gladstone 27%
OF MICE AND MEN - Ottawa Little Theatre 22%
IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Ottawa Little Theatre 19%
COME FROM AWAY - National Arts Centre 82%
THE HOCKEY SWEATER: A MUSICAL - National Arts Centre 7%
THE KING AND I - National Arts Centre 6%
Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe 55%
Toto Too/Gladstone 16%
Gladstone Theatre 14%
