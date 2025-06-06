Interview: Karine Charland and Stephanie Haines of JACK AND DIANE VS. TECHNOLOGY at LabO during Ottawa Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ottawa’s Fringe Festival begins next week! With over 50 shows across locations scattered across the downtown core and only ten festival days, it can be hard to decide which show (or shows) to see. Karine Charland (writer / producer / actor playing “Diane”) and Stephanie Haines (Director) told me about their upcoming Fringe show, Jack and Diane vs. Technology, and made a case for why it should be on your list of must-see shows (a handwritten list, of course!).

Can you tell me a bit about the show’s premise?

KC: This theatrical comedy tackles our day-to-day relationships with technology in funny yet relatable ways, considering generational experiences. It is meant to make us laugh out loud; while gently hinting at the deeper questions we should ponder as individuals and as a society of (hopefully still) free-thinking humans: do we really need all that technology, and are we using it wisely? Or is society doomed to fall under the weight of its own technological dependence?

What made you come up with this idea? Did Alexa get it wrong one too many times?

KC: Sort of. The first two stories in the play – AVA and Road to Hella – are loosely inspired by actual events. The third – Camp Cutoff – is entirely fictional.

AVA came about after evenings spent interacting with Alexa – never delivering exactly what was asked, always trying to signup up for more, and shining that blue-green ring of light when anything political or consumer-oriented was discussed. It became eerie. So, the question arose: how much information is she collecting, and what’s the worst that could happen if she misused it? Maybe that’s being paranoid. Then again, maybe not. Turn off or unplug your devices when not in use.

Road to Hella was inspired by navigating the famous Road to Hana in Maui – including the dreaded south road, which is as scary and bumpy as the play lets on. Our GPS was on the fritz for the whole trip – ETA in three hours for a 20-mile route, “arriving” in the middle of a barren field, shutting down for no reason... Yet we felt completely lost without this highly faulty technology. Enter Greta, the old-school GPS with an attitude. What if she went rogue too? Would we reach our destination?

Cast of Jack and Diane vs. Technology.

Photo by Christian Giansante.

After over-relying on technology every day and willingly giving up our privacy just to get a few free songs, some tech detox was in order. Along came Camp Cutoff – the no technology camp overrun by misguided millennials and aggressive wildlife. Could we actually live without the technology that we’ve grown to depend on, love or hate? An over-the-top, fictional exploration of the technology dichotomy we all face today as individuals, and as a society. But don’t take it too seriously.

John Mellencamp’s little ditty, “Jack and Diane”, is featured in the show’s trailer. Is it just because of the title characters’ names or does the song figure into the show somehow?

KC: The characters’ names are inspired by the song, which features in the show. Not just because it’s catchy and people like to sing along (though that’s an added perk!). Our protagonist, Diane, gets increasingly suspicious of AVA, her new automated virtual assistant, who seems to know way too much about Jack and her – including their wedding song.

Feel free to sing along! :)

Will the plot appeal to all ages or is it geared towards older, technologically challenged, individuals?

SH: The show is rated 14+. There is some slight sexual innuendo, and a bare bottom; just for a moment, as Jack pours alcohol on Diane’s mosquito bite.

There is something for everyone in this show. It’s good fun and a lot of laughs. Yes, it will definitely appeal to anyone who ever been technologically challenged in their lifetime. There’s also appeal for younger audiences - I mean, who hasn’t gotten a little annoyed at their Google Home’s inability to state something as simple as the current weather? Or their GPS’s inability to pronounce street names?

What can the audience expect when they come to the show?

SH: My goal from the start was to create something fun and engaging that lets us all forget our troubles for about 45 minutes. With the current state of the world right now, we can all use a break from reality. I literally would love it if the audience can step inside Jack and Diane’s crazy life and just be.

How will the audience participation work? Can they opt out?

SH: They can absolutely opt out. We provide the front rows with technological props that they get to throw; only if they want to! Candi with an “i” might hold out her toothbrush to invite someone to sing, but no pressure! And we talk directly to the audience to invite them into the story. There’s no 4th wall - we make no pretense that our stage crew is “hidden” from view - they’re very much a part of it.

Can you give Ottawa readers your top reason why they should choose to see Jack and Diane vs. Technology at this year’s Fringe Festival?

SH: It’s unique! I’ve been involved in theatre my entire life and I’ve never been a part of anything like this! :) It’s engaging, hilarious, the technology is played by actors, there’s a bear, a wild pig, and a few more surprises. Can’t give everything away!

Jack and Diane vs. Technology will be on stage at LabO at various dates and times during the Ottawa Fringe festival from June 12 to 22, 2025. Get your tickets at the link below and consult this year’s Fringe menu here.

