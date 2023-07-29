$62,400 Resilient Communities Grant to Provide Support To Theatre Collingwood

Earlier this week, Debora Bloom Hall of the Ontario Trillium Foundation's Simcoe-York Grant Review Team kicked-off the opening performance of The African Resistance Soundtrack, featuring Quammie Williams and Tiki Mercury Clarke with an announcement of a $62,400 Resilient Communities Fund grant awarded by the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF). The announcement was made during Theatre Collingwood's PORCHSIDE Festival, a live outdoor entertainment series the company initiated in 2021.

“Since 1984, Theatre Collingwood has enriched the South Georgian Bay community by consistently delivering excellent productions that showcase outstanding talent. Today's announcement from the Ontario Trillium Fund will provide an important financial boost to the organization,” said Brian Saunderson, MPP for Simcoe-Grey. “This investment will be used to enhance their operations and more importantly, help them recover from the impacts of COVID-19. Congratulations to Executive Director Erica Angus, the administration team, board of directors and the many volunteers who all play a key role in the ongoing success of Theatre Collingwood.”

The grant is helping the organization to build its internal capacity and upgrade essential technology, changes that are needed for the company to prepare for future growth and to allow staff to work efficiently in a safe environment should future challenges arise that require employees to work remotely, while maintaining business continuity. While a portion of the funding will support educational upgrading for employees, the grant enabled Theatre Collingwood to hire new staff who are dedicating their skills to community outreach, concentrating on volunteer re-engagement, rebuilding the company's Group Sales, and to bolster their social media presence, digital marketing initiatives and improve their website, which includes a ticketing portal that is also used by other community groups to sell event tickets.

“To say these funds have come at the right time would be an understatement,” says the non-profit association's Executive Director, Erica Angus. “With the Resilient Communities Fund grant, generously received from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, Theatre Collingwood will steadily continue to rebuild audience capacity while we reinforce our core business operations and make the organization stronger for the future,” said Angus.

Theatre Collingwood is deeply invested in South Georgian Bay. With a history of presenting theatrical productions in a range of venues from Meaford to Clearview Township, the company is working with grassroots organizations and the Town of Collingwood to build a multi-disciplinary Centre for the Arts in Collingwood, while also helping South Georgian Bay Tourism Association promote Arts & Culture as a pillar of regional tourism. To learn more about Theatre Collingwood's programs and events, please visit: Click Here

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF), an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada's leading granting foundations, celebrates 40 years of grant-making in Ontario and making a lasting impact in communities. Last year, OTF invested over $110M into 1,022 community projects and partnerships. Visit otf.ca to learn more.

Photo Credit: Kimberly Vincent Photography