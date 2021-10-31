World Premiere musical web series INCOGNITA'S INFAMOUS ADVENTURES debuts at the Orlando Film Festival

Today's pop culture landscape is filled with more superheroes than ever - from the web-slinging Spider-Man to the Man of Steel himself, there's no doubt that these bastions of justice have a firm foothold on the hearts and minds (and wallets) of people everywhere. But have you ever wondered what it would be like if those heroes and their villainous counterparts were to break into song and dance? That's what happens throughout INCOGNITA'S INFAMOUS ADVENTURES, a brand-new web series that made its World Premiere on Saturday, October 30th at the Orlando Film Festival.

Created by and starring Sarah Michele Bailey, INCOGNITA'S INFAMOUS ADVENTURES tells the story of A.J. Pazeski, aka Incognita (Sarah Michele Bailey), a superheroine in the fictional Big Pond City. Living in the shadow of her famous and powerful grandmother A.J. is eliminated from "Superhero Idol," and is forced to take a boring job (at the hilariously named "The Place Where Things are Edited") with a menacing, micromanaging boss, Ms. Witz (Carla Christina Contreras). Her life slows to a crawl until a handsome new co-worker, Adam, shows up - lifting her spirits and giving her life a new focus. At the same time (nudge, nudge, wink, wink) a new villain, Baddio (Christopher Bailey), and his scrappy scientist sidekick, Buddy (Tyler Evick) arrive in town forcing A.J and her own long-suffering but brilliant sidekick Connie (Darci Wantiez) to foil their evil schemes. But lurking in the background is an even bigger and more dangerous supervillain waiting for the perfect moment to overtake Big Pond City - one that Incognita and her Crystal Ball of Judgement might not be ready for.

Featuring a thoroughly talented cast of stage and screen veterans, INCOGNITA'S INFAMOUS ADVENTURE (directed by award-winning filmmaker Allie Sultan), feels like the scrappy successor to Joss Whedon's critically praised 2008 web series, DR. HORRIBLE'S SING-ALONG BLOG. It embodies the same level of silly comedy, superheroes (and villains) in their everyday lives, and delivers fourteen fantastic original songs by Ms. Bailey (across three episodes) that cover a variety of styles from musical theatre to pop. As a huge fan of DR. HORRIBLE..., superheroes, and of course, musicals - I wasn't sure what to expect going into the darkened Orlando Film Festival theatre - but I am here to tell you INCOGNITA'S INFAMOUS ADVENTURES is a fresh, fun, and fabulous new addition that any sci-fi/comic/musical theatre fan shouldn't miss. Besides the catchy, toe-tapping score, and the funny one-liners throughout the series, additional highlights for me included the hilarious facial expressions and comic timing of Carla Christina Contreras, the sweet and silly interactions between Sarah Michele and Christopher Bailey (who are married in real life), and a very funny tap dance number between Tyler Evick's Buddy and a tricked out Roomba.

INCOGNITA'S INFAMOUS ADVENTURES will eventually find its permanent home online, but until then this "mighty" musical will be making the festival circuit over the coming months, including one more screening at the Orlando Film Festival on Wednesday, November 3 at 6:00 PM. In the meantime, you can find out more about the series on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/incognitasinfamousadventures/ and listen to the full soundtrack on Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/4a88V3zfWtPsz4taHwZhnT?si=Nf4zLuFKRLixwkPPI7hV5w. So, don't miss the chance to join Incognita and her friends (and enemies) on her wild and infamous adventures.

INCOGNITA'S INFAMOUS ADVENTURES will be screened again at the Orlando Film Festival on Wednesday, November 3 at 6:00 PM. The Orlando Film Festival takes place at the CMX Cinemas Plaza CafÃ© 12, 155 S. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL. Visit www.orlandofilmfest.com for ticketing information.