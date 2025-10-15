Wishbone Ash Announce Florida Concerts This March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Regalitos Foundation, a 501(c)(3) Florida nonprofit organization, and BMG Concerts will present an unforgettable weekend of classic rock when Wishbone Ash performs Argus Live! at two Florida venues this March. The band appears at the Ormond Beach Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 13, 2026, at 7:30 p.m., followed by a second concert at the King Center Studio Theatre in Melbourne on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Rising to fame in the 1970s, Wishbone Ash headlined arenas and stadiums worldwide—including the famed Jai Alai Fronton in Miami—and became known for pioneering the twin-lead-guitar sound that influenced generations of rock musicians. The band’s classic 1972 album Argus, featuring hits such as “Blowin’ Free,” “The King Will Come,” and “Warrior,” remains a landmark recording in British rock history. These intimate Florida shows offer fans the rare opportunity to experience the power and precision of Wishbone Ash up close.

Both performances are part of the Regalitos Foundation’s mission to “enrich lives and offer community support for the less fortunate through music.” Through concerts and outreach, Regalitos continues to support charitable causes across Florida and around the world.

Tickets and Information

Ormond Beach Performing Arts Center

399 North US Highway 1, Ormond Beach, FL

Friday, March 13, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

ormondbeachperformingartscenter.csstix.com | 386-676-3375

King Center Studio Theatre, Melbourne

3865 North Wickham Road, Melbourne, FL

Saturday, March 14, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

kingcenter.com/events | 321-242-2219