Winter Park Playhouse Resets Opening For Premiere Of TRA'VLIN: A 1930's Harlem Musical Romance

The Winter Park Playhouse has reset the date for their opening night and production run of their blockbuster Southeast Regional Premiere - Trav'lin: A 1930's Harlem Musical Romance. The show will now open January 27 and run through February 19, 2022.

Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. and select Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

In anticipation of the surge of the Covid Omicron variant, The Playhouse has also added swing understudies for both the female and male roles to ensure the show keeps running in the event of a breakthrough.

"Pushing our opening night back a week, and adding understudies to the cast, gives us some measure of assurance that we can keep our performance schedule intact for our patrons," states Roy Alan Playhouse Artistic Director, "and an added bonus is that we are employing more actors from our region."

Trav'lin boasts a score by the incomparable J.C. Johnson, who most notably co-wrote "This Joint Is Jumpin'" with the legendary Fats Waller. Gary Holmes (who was mentored personally by Mr. Johnson) is the writer and arranger of the show score, and Allan Shapiro is co-author of the book.

Trav'lin was launched as part of the 2010 New York Musical Festival. From there the show had a successful production run in Houston at The Ensemble Theatre then a stop in Ft Worth Texas and Aurora, Colorado. This will be the first production in three years' time and the premiere production in the southeast region of the United States.

The professional cast of veteran actors returning to the Playhouse Mainstage includes Patrece Bloomfield (Ain't Misbehavin', Christmas My Way, Florida Festival of New Musicals), Faith Boles (Ain't Misbehavin', Beehive), and Johnathan Lee Iverson (Crazy For Gershwin, Florida Festival of New Musicals) with three additional seasoned performers new to The Playhouse stage - Rolin Alexis, Will Scott and Dayja Le'Chelle. Understudy roles have been added as well.

Regional favorite Shonn McCloud will direct, Playhouse Artistic Director Roy Alan will choreograph and resident Playhouse Musical Director Christopher Leavy will music direct. The Playhouse band will feature Mr. Leavy on piano, Brandon Miller on bass, Sam Forrest on percussion and Ned Wilkinson on multiple instruments.

Ticket prices are $46 evenings, $43 senior evenings, $39 matinees, $22 preview performances, $20 students and theatrical industry professionals. Group discount rates for 10 people or more are available. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students 25 years and younger) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available. All patrons will be required to wear masks during the performance.

To purchase tickets call the box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org