Winners of the 2024/2025 Cappies Awards Announced

The spotlight was shining brightly on the exceptional achievements of students in high school theater from 28 public and private schools in Broward and Palm Beach counties during the 23rd Annual Cappies Awards, hosted by the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and South Florida Cappies Inc.

For the second consecutive year, NSU University School in Davie took home the most honors receiving 11 awards, including Best Musical, for their production of Hadestown: Teen Edition. Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach took home 10 awards for their production of Metamorphoses that included recognition as Best Play.

“All of the winners and nominees deserve a standing ovation for their dedication to excellence in the performing arts. Their participation will have a lasting impact well beyond high school,” said Jacob Aronin, Director of Education for the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. “We must also recognize the commitment of theater educators and the unwavering support of parents and families, and we thank them for sharing their students with us. We are proud to once again host the newest generation of theater makers and storytellers.”

The Cappies Awards recognize the creativity, dedication and talent of students in various roles on the stage, behind the scenes or through their thoughtful words as critics. Student critics from participating schools nominate candidates after attending and writing reviews of productions from rival schools. The winners are then selected through a weighted peer-review voting process also conducted by students.

“I’m so proud of the volunteers who have made the Cappies program run for 23 years,” said South Florida Cappies Founder and Chair Lori Sessions. “The student performances this year were outstanding. During a time when arts funding is being cut in our schools and communities, I’m grateful we could come together to celebrate the high caliber of theater education in Broward and Palm Beach counties.”

American Heritage Broward Campus won for Into the Woods for Orchestra: American Heritage School Pit Orchestra. American Heritage Palm Beach Campus won for The Marvelous Wonderettes, in the categories of Comic Actor in a Female Role in a Musical: Sofia Jorgensen, Stage Management and Crew in a Musical: Jonathan Jacknow, Laila Thaler Sucher & Crew. Archbishop McCarthy High School won for Arsenic and Old Lace in the categories of Lead Actor in a Female Role in a Play: Julia Gouldthorpe, Lead Actor in a Male Role in a Play: Ernesto Fernandez, Sound in a Play: Callie Green, and Hair and Make-up in a Play: Olivia Pereira.

The Benjamin School won for The 39 Steps for Props in a Play: Isabella Anthon & Devin Farmer. Calvary Christian Academy won for As You Like It for Comic Actor in a Female Role in a Play: Aliyah Kallioinen. Cardinal Gibbons High School won for Shrek the Musical for Comic Actor in a Male Role in a Musical: Jacob Miers. Cooper City High School won for Sweeney Todd (School Edition) for Vocalist in a Female Role: Saeryn Jones, Junior Critic: Kenny Gervais, and Critics Team.

David Posnack Jewish Day School won for Fiddler on the Roof for Lead Actor in a Male Role in a Musical: Sacha Codron, and Featured Actor in a Female Role in a Musical: Alyssa Tuchinsky. Dreyfoos School of the Arts won for Metamorphoses for Best Play, Supporting Actor in a Female Role in a Play: Melanie Simmons, Supporting Actor in a Male Role in a Play: Shane Rainsburg, Featured Actor in a Female Role in a Play: Colton McMackin, Featured Actor in a Male Role in a Play: Graham Gilbert, Comic Actor in a Male Role in a Play: Andrew Hopta, Ensemble in a Play: Movement Ensemble, Stage Management and Crew in a Play: Aniston Jennings, Sherry Wiedrich, & Charlotte Wooley, Sets in a Play: Penelope Hess, Juliana Priddy and Company, and Lighting in a Play: Amira Green & Joey DiMare.

Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School won for Alice in Wonderland for Costumes in a Play: Miranda Pachter and Company. J.P. Taravella High School won for The Wizard of Oz for Costumes in a Musical: Jennifer Fier and Crew, and Lighting in a Musical: Julisa Landin, Shayna Silverstein, Emma Khodadadi. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School won for Alice By Heart for Dancer in a Male Role: Ava Fronstin, Choreography: Ava Fronstin, Zoe Schwartzberg, Props in a Musical: Karen Nixon, Rania Ismail, Charlotte Schroeder, Jules Murphey, and Freshman Critic: Ellie Pulsifer.

NSU University School won for Hadestown: Teen Edition for Best Musical, Lead Actor in a Female Role in a Musical: Sofia Casares, Supporting Actor in a Female Role in a Musical: Rubi Katz, Supporting Actor in a Male Role in a Musical: Sam Dyer, Vocalist in a Male Role: Josh Diaz, Ensemble in a Musical: The Workers, Song: Road to Hell, Sets in a Musical: Sam Dyer, Karina Lopez, and Jack Steinman, Sound in a Musical: Cora Rodriguez, Sophomore Critic: Zachary Kopelman, and Senior Critic: Sam Dyer.

South Plantation High School won for Ride The Cyclone (High School Edition) for Featured Actor in a Male Role in a Musical: David Denman, Creativity: ASL Team, Hair and Make-up in a Musical: Isabella Morales and Company, and Special Effects and/or Technology: Brianny Frias, Lily Moscowitz, and Company.

West Boca Raton Community High School won for Once Upon a Mattress for Marketing and Publicity: EditionMila Freineit, Becca Rayman, Justin Swab. Westminster Academy won for The Lightning Thief for Dancer in a Female Role: Kathryn Wright.

