Warren Wolf Quintet Comes To The Broward Center In March

The Warren Wolf Quintet takes the stage at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts' Amaturo Theater on March 12, 2025, at 7:45 p.m. for a spellbinding evening of jazz, presented as part of the 2024-2025 Gold Coast Jazz Society (GCJS) Concert Series.

Warren is an international touring musician and has performed throughout the United States of America, South America, Canada, Italy, Spain, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Scotland, London, Greece, Singapore, Thailand, Jakarta, Bangkok, Tokyo, Paris, Moscow and many other countries. He has made ten recordings, most notably for Mack Ave Records and is a member of the SFJAZZ Collective and Christian McBride and “Inside Straight.” He is also a faculty member at the Peabody Conservatory of Music in Baltimore, MD and the San Francisco Conservatory of Music in San Francisco, CA.

Wolf's musical journey began at the age of three, when he started training on the vibraphone, marimba, drums, and piano under the guidance of his father, Warren Wolf Sr. This early start fostered a deep love for music and an exceptional level of skill that would shape his illustrious career. Over the years, he has become a sought-after collaborator, currently serving as the drummer of choice for saxophonist Tia Fuller, a longtime member of Beyoncé's touring band. Wolf is also a key member of the Donal Fox Group, performing alongside bassist John Lockwood and drummers Dafnis Prieto and Terri Lyne Carrington.



Described as a musician who has “maintained a beautiful melodicism in his playing that would seem obvious for his instrument but surpasses such expectations again and again” (Nextbop Jazz), Wolf's mastery of the vibraphone, or vibraharp, blends technical brilliance with deep emotional impact. Often referred to as the vibraharp, this unique instrument produces ethereal, bell-like tones that can shimmer or resonate with soulful depth. Wolf's approach has redefined its role in modern jazz, combining rhythmic complexity with breathtaking artistry.

Joining Wolf is a lineup of masterful musicians: Tim Green on alto saxophone, whose sound blends hard bop, gospel, and modern jazz; the provocative young bassist and composer, Blake Meister; Alex Brown on piano/keyboard bringing vibrant innovation to every note; and Grammy-nominated McClenty Hunter on drums. Together, the Quintet creates a synergy that transforms Wolf's compositions into thrilling, dynamic experiences.

Presented by the Gold Coast Jazz Society, this performance is a centerpiece of the 2025 season. Known for curating exceptional performances, the GCJS continues its tradition of bringing world-class talent to South Florida. Set in the intimate and acoustically superb Amaturo Theater, this concert promises an evening of captivating talent and dazzling interplay.

