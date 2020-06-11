VIDEO: Watch Dance Accelerator with the Orlando Ballet at 7PM ET

Apples and Oranges Arts and Orlando Ballet partner on an exciting innovative digital program modeled after the popular THEatre ACCELERATOR.

Dance Accelerator is an immersive dance competition for promising choreographers. Four groups of choreographers and dancers are tasked with creating a 90-120 second piece in a virtual space. A panel of judges including theater and dance professionals across the country will select the winner based on their performance and marketing pitch.

Join the livestream on June 12th at 7pm EDT below!

