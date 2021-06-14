Two New Shows Announced at Maxwell C. King Center for The Performing Arts 

Two new shows have been announced at Maxwell C. King Center for The Performing Arts. See full details here:

Elko Concerts and the King Center presents Gaelic Storm In the Studio Theater, Wednesday, January 26, 7:30 pm . Tickets start at $58.75 inclusive of fees

It's hard to imagine a band just coming into their own after 20 years of success, but that's exactly what makes a true anomaly. This multi-national, Celtic juggernaut grows stronger with each live performance, and as you can imagine, after two decades and over 2000 shows, it is a true force to be reckoned with. With their latest release, "Go Climb a Tree", their music has never sounded more representative of themselves as musicians and as live performers.

The band attributes their continued success to their fanatic audience, and it's a well-diversified crowd for sure. The country-music folks adore the storytelling, the bluegrass-heads love the instrumentals, Celtic fans love their devotion to tradition, and the rockers simply relish the passion they play their instruments with. Each band member, in their own way, expresses a deep gratitude for their fans, but it's best summed up in the words of Patrick Murphy: "The fans are the ones that have given us this life. We're here for them."

On Go Climb a Tree, co-founders of Gaelic Storm, Steve Twigger and Patrick Murphy, along with longtime friend and co-writer Steve Wehmever, are again at the helm of song-writing duties. The album has everything-party drinking songs ("The Beer Song"), patriotic anthems ("Green, White and Orange"), beautiful folk songs ("Monday Morning Girl"), spritely instrumentals ""The Night of Tomfoolery"), perfectly poppy songs ("Shine On"), and even a raucous pirate song ("Shanghai Kelly"). When speaking of the overall concept of the album, Patrick Murphy gives some insight: "With all the craziness and division in the world, we wanted to make an album about 'contemplative escapism.' Go Climb a Tree certainly isn't about dropping out of the conversation, it's just about taking a short hiatus to recharge the batteries before you take on the world again."

Gaelic Storm takes a true blue-collar, hard-nose approach to touring, consistently traveling the US and internationally over 200 days a year, forging a unique path in the Celtic music world. "You have to see us live. We are the true working-mans' band," says Ryan Lacey, who joined the lineup in 2003. "We still, and most likely always will, tour most of the year, and that's how we constantly hone our craft."

The dedication to live shows date all the way back to the mid-1990s, when Gaelic Storm kicked off its career as a pub band in Santa Monica, California. Due to their discovery at the pub, by the end of the decade, the musicians had appeared in the blockbuster film Titanic (where they performed "Irish Party in Third Class"). This laid the groundwork for a career that would eventually find them topping the Billboard World Chart six times, making appearances at mainstream music festivals, and regularly headlining the largest Irish Festivals across the country, all the while gaining a reputation as a genre bending Irish rock band, whose songs mix Celtic traditions with something uniquely creative.

AEG presents LOL Surprise on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 6 pm. Tickets Start at $34.50 inclusive of fees.

Fans of the global sensation L.O.L. Surprise! will finally be able to rock out in real life with their favorite characters when the hologram concert hits the stage at the King Center on October 19. "L.O.L. Surprise! Live - Calling All B.B's" (www.lolsurpriselive.com) will feature fan favorites and best sellers Lady Diva, Royal Bee, Neonlicious, and Swag in the first-ever family spectacular with original music, dancers, a DJ, and never-before seen live holograms. The first leg of the 44-city national tour kicks off September 30.

Tickets and VIP packages go on sale starting June 15. Citi is the official presale credit card of the L.O.L. Surprise! Live - Calling All B.B's national tour. As such, Citi cardmembers have access to purchase presale tickets Tuesday, June 15 at 10am local time until Thursday, June 17 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting June 18 at www.lolsurpriselive.com.

L.O.L. Surprise! is known for its innovation, always seeking to bring fans the most exciting play and family experiences. Using groundbreaking hologram technology, the beloved characters will sing, dance and come to life being able to interact with live audiences. Here is a first look at the L.O.L. Surprise! hologram technology.

CEO of MGA Isaac Larian says, "We love all of our L.O.L. Surprise! fans and this experience will surprise and amaze fans from ages 3-99. A must see, can't miss moment. A Superbowl meets the Grammys event for kids and families of all ages."

"We are excited to be the first family touring show to use this groundbreaking live hologram technology," says Terrapin Station founder and L.O.L. Surprise! Live tour producer Jonathan Shank. "Fans attending the show are going to dance, sing and experience a show in a way they never have before." The live concert will feature songs from the forthcoming L.O.L. Surprise! album (Magic Star/Sony), including the first release "I'm a Queen," along with classic hits like "Calling All B.B.'s" and "Remix.". A toy and children's entertainment industry phenomenon, L.O.L. Surprise! became an instant hit since launching in 2016. With over 15 billion YouTube views, L.O.L. Surprise! is one of the most beloved brands in the world with celebrity fans including Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Ciara and many others. The production will have strict safety precautions and guidelines for audiences, cast and crew. Visit the individual venue website in each city for the most current COVID-19 information about this event. L.O.L. Surprise! Live is the first family tour to partner with Lyte, the reservations technology platform reimagining e-commerce for artists, fans and live events.

For tickets, VIP packages -including meet and greets and a soundcheck party-visit http://bit.ly/LOLLiveLyte. Reservations are being accepted for cities yet to be announced.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 18, 2021, at 10 AM EST and will be available at www.kingcenter.com, at the venue box office Monday, Wednesday, & Friday 12PM - 6PM EST, or by calling the Box Office at 321-242-2219.