Theatre At St. Luke's to Debut Immersive In-the-Round Production Of STEEL MAGNOLIAS

Theatre at St. Luke's opens its 9th season with the classic comedic drama Steel Magnolias, by Robert Harling. Under the direction of Steve MacKinnon, the popular play turned iconic movie will be an immersive theatre-in-the-round experience. Audience members will step through the full-scale doors to Truvy's beauty parlor where they'll actually sit with the show's main characters, six southern women, navigating life together. Steel Magnolias opens March 6 at 7:00 p.m. and will run select dates through March 22. Tickets are $15-25 and are available at st.lukes.org/steelmagnolias.

"Even with all the adaptations, reincarnations and updates, there's still nothing like seeing the work as it was originally intended, live and on the stage," said MacKinnon. "The intimacy of the setting, celebrating the power of female friendships, and bustle of activity on stage is akin to dropping in on friends."

This is St. Luke's first theatre-in-the-round production and the show's Technical Director Scenic and Special Effects, Ben Adams, noted that, "The actors' performance won't just be presentational it will be personal. When you watch a film and the camera is close enough to capture that glimmer in an actor's eye, that's what theatre-in-the-round is like...you not only see the emotion of the scene you feel it because you're right there."

St. Luke's Lead Pastor, The Rev. Jennifer Stiles Williams, shared that St. Luke's selected Steel Magnolias to open the 2020 season because, "The show highlights the strength of women and the vital role they play in building authentic communities. They show us what sacrificial love looks like and how unqualified acceptance changes people's lives."

St. Luke's will connect the theatrical production to their Sunday morning messages in worship, helping individuals learn to be loved because they are beloved. Stiles Williams expects theatergoers will find their own story within the storylines of the characters. "With so much division today," she expressed, "the need to find community and create a community where you are accepted for who you are and where your story is valued is so important."

MacKinnon conveyed his hope for the experience was that, "...this hilarious and charming story of female empowerment will send our audiences out into their own communities and families, strengthening identities and making the world a little more inclusive for everyone - the play celebrates our safe spaces and our unique friendships in a way that rings true even thirty years after its creation."

The production stars Danielle Harris as Truvy, Laurel Hatfield as Shelby, Sandra Pfau Englund as Ouiser, Leesa Castañeda as Clairee, Lorelei Sandberg as Annelle, and Ame Livingston as M'Lynn. The design team includes: Scenic Design by Cliff Price, Lighting Design by Bayley Steinwhar & Jim Ohrberg, Costume Design by A.J. Garcia, Sound Design by Anthony Narcisso, and Wig Design by Justin Lore. The show's stage manager is Tiffany Lyn Meadows.

All performances will be held at St. Luke's United Methodist Church (4851 S. Apopka Vineland Rd. in Orlando) in the Building C Attic (aka Truvy's beauty parlor). Theatre at St. Luke's production of Steel Magnolias opens March 6 at 7:00 p.m. and will run select dates through March 22. Tickets are $15-25 and are available at st.lukes.org/steelmagnolias. Group tickets can be reserved by calling 407.876.4991 ext. 258. Steel Magnolias is presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Services, Inc., New York.





