The Winter Park Playhouse Hosts Annual CURTAINS UP! Fundraising Gala, October 21

The evening will include an open bar, a catered buffet, a live auction and special show featuring a cast of over 20 of the area's top professional performers.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced! Photo 1 CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced!
Photos: First Look at The Titusville Playhouse's 9 TO 5 Photo 2 Photos: First Look at The Titusville Playhouse's 9 TO 5
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 3 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 4 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour

The Winter Park Playhouse Hosts Annual CURTAINS UP! Fundraising Gala, October 21

The Winter Park Playhouse Hosts Annual CURTAINS UP! Fundraising Gala, October 21

The Winter Park Playhouse will host its annual fundraising gala Curtains Up! 2023 on Saturday October 21, 2023. The popular event will take place at The Playhouse with 100% of the proceeds directly benefiting the non-profit's year-round professional musical theatre programming  in-house and out in the community. 

The evening will include an open bar, a catered buffet, a live auction and special one-of-a-kind show featuring a cast of over 20 of the area's top professional actors and musicians, all of whom will be donating their time and talent. 

 

The Winter Park Playhouse is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization and one of few professional theatres in the state exclusively dedicated to musical theatre programming. Its year-round programming boasts a Mainstage Series of six professional productions, a monthly Spotlight Cabaret Series, a quarterly One-Night-Only Series and the Florida Festival of New Musicals. 

 

Along with the events at the theatre, the mission based non-profit provides free arts programming to underserved children at Title l elementary schools and facility-bound, economically disadvantaged senior adults at long-term care facilities.

 

"What a fabulous way to support a worthy non-profit that reaches so many people with their uplifting performances! Come out and enjoy food, fun and fabulous entertainment!" confirms Roger Blauvelt, Board President for The Winter Park Playhouse. 

 

Curtains Up! 2023 will take place at The Winter Park Playhouse, located at 711 Orange Avenue, Winter Park, Florida. Seating is limited to 123 patrons and reservations are required. Tickets are $150 and can be purchased online Click Here or by calling the Box Office 407-645-0145




RELATED STORIES - Orlando

1
New Format Allows CFCArts Academy to Serve More Photo
New Format Allows CFCArts Academy to Serve More

Central Florida Community Arts has announced new classes and formats that allow the longstanding Academy program to reach more learners of all ages in the region. The CFCArts Academy offers intensive workshops and multi-week classes designed to help people build skills and confidence in the arts.

2
Broward Center is Now Accepting Applications For Teen Ambassadors Program Photo
Broward Center is Now Accepting Applications For Teen Ambassadors Program

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is accepting applications from high school students interested in arts, journalism and marketing to join the 2023/2024 Broward Center Teen Ambassador Program. High school students attending public, private or home school in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties are invited to apply to become a Teen Ambassador.

3
Christopher Cross Comes to The King Center for the Performing Arts in November Photo
Christopher Cross Comes to The King Center for the Performing Arts in November

The King Center for the Performing Arts has announced that Christopher Cross coming to the Space Coast at the King Center for the Performing Arts!  The event will take place inside the L3Harris Technologies Theatre (Main Stage) on Sunday, November 12th at 8:00 PM.  

4
Third Annual ACTS OF LOVE to Be Held in August Photo
Third Annual ACTS OF LOVE to Be Held in August

​The third annual ACTS OF LOVE will be held on August, 25 & 26, 2023 at the Satellite Center at God's House.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Video
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
View all Videos

Orlando SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Honky Tonk Laundry
The Winter Park Playhouse (8/04-8/27)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville
Athens Theatre (7/14-8/06)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Freaky Friday, A New Musical
The Tropic Theater (8/12-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts- Walt Disney Theater (4/11-4/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol - 2023
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (11/29-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Beauty & the Beast: In Concert
Northland Church (9/07-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Metamorphoses
Theatre UCF (11/09-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
Theater West End (8/04-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chicken and Biscuits
Theatre UCF (9/21-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
Titusville Playhouse (9/08-10/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You