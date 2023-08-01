The Winter Park Playhouse Hosts Annual CURTAINS UP! Fundraising Gala, October 21

The Winter Park Playhouse will host its annual fundraising gala Curtains Up! 2023 on Saturday October 21, 2023. The popular event will take place at The Playhouse with 100% of the proceeds directly benefiting the non-profit's year-round professional musical theatre programming in-house and out in the community.

The evening will include an open bar, a catered buffet, a live auction and special one-of-a-kind show featuring a cast of over 20 of the area's top professional actors and musicians, all of whom will be donating their time and talent.

The Winter Park Playhouse is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization and one of few professional theatres in the state exclusively dedicated to musical theatre programming. Its year-round programming boasts a Mainstage Series of six professional productions, a monthly Spotlight Cabaret Series, a quarterly One-Night-Only Series and the Florida Festival of New Musicals.

Along with the events at the theatre, the mission based non-profit provides free arts programming to underserved children at Title l elementary schools and facility-bound, economically disadvantaged senior adults at long-term care facilities.

"What a fabulous way to support a worthy non-profit that reaches so many people with their uplifting performances! Come out and enjoy food, fun and fabulous entertainment!" confirms Roger Blauvelt, Board President for The Winter Park Playhouse.

Curtains Up! 2023 will take place at The Winter Park Playhouse, located at 711 Orange Avenue, Winter Park, Florida. Seating is limited to 123 patrons and reservations are required. Tickets are $150 and can be purchased online Click Here or by calling the Box Office 407-645-0145.