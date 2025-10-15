 tracker
Spyro Gyra To Return To Ormond Beach Performing Arts Center In 2026

The legendary contemporary jazz ensemble Spyro Gyra performs February 25 at 7:30 p.m..

By: Oct. 15, 2025
Spyro Gyra To Return To Ormond Beach Performing Arts Center In 2026 Image
The curtain will rise once again for legendary contemporary jazz ensemble Spyro Gyra, returning to the Ormond Beach Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Celebrated for their unmistakable fusion of jazz, R&B, funk, and pop, Spyro Gyra has earned a reputation as one of the hardest-working bands in music. Over the course of 50 years, they have performed more than 10,000 shows across six continents and released 35 albums, achieving multiple Platinum and Gold certifications and shaping the sound of contemporary instrumental jazz for generations of listeners.

Known for hits such as “Morning Dance,” “Shaker Song,” and “Catching the Sun,” the band continues to attract new audiences while thrilling longtime fans with their virtuosic musicianship and dynamic live energy.



