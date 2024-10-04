Spotlight: THE VOTE at The Studio Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Significant Productions presents The Vote by Bernardo Cubría, opening the 2024/2025 Season at The Studio Theatre™ Tierra del Sol (806 San Marino Drive, The Villages, FL).

From award winning playwright Bernardo Cubría (Neighbors: A Fair Trade Agreement) comes a new satirical comedy, The Vote. University Professor Paola Aguilar wants to become a mother and desperately needs money for… well, she'll tell you. So when THE Political Party offers her a substantial paycheck to help them understand the Hispanic/Latino/Latina/Latinx/Latine Vote, she reluctantly takes the job. Can she help these political strategists understand all of the nuances of her community to save the election? Come help Paola make the biggest decision of her life. Will her own journey ultimately be more important than pinché politics?

EDMARIE MONTES (Paola Aguilar) is thrilled to be joining The Studio Theatre! Working as both an Actor and Director in the Orlando area, some of her recent credits include:

Office Holiday Party Musical Extravaganza Show (Yolanda), Orlando Shakes Playfest (Beheading Columbus), Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry, You Too August Wilson (Yael U/S performed), Closer (Anna). Her recent directing credits include Renaissance Theatre Company (La Medea), Orlando Shakes Playfest (Bite Me), Rollins College (Into the Woods), and Theatre UCF with Pegasus Playlab (Bite Me). Edmarie graduated from UCF with a BFA in Acting. IG: @eddyymontes



KIDANY CAMILO (Latine Actor) Originally from Bayamón, Puerto Rico, Kidany is an Actor, Director, Professor, and Playwright based in Chicago, IL. This is their debut role at The Studio Theatre. Regional Credits include: Jump the Shark (About Face Theatre), Women Beware Women (Blue in the Right Way), Sweet 15: Quincerañera (Sweet15 LLC), Mojada (Indianapolis Shakespeare Company), Measure for Measure (Chicago Shakespeare Theater), Four Guys Named José (Stageworks Theatre), These Shining Lives (Powerstories Theatre). MFA in Acting (Purdue University), BA in Theatre Arts (University of South Florida). Kidany is a proud member of the Queer Writing Artists Colectivé (QWAC). kidanycamilo.com

