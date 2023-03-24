Riverside Theatre Presents The Musical Spectacular 42ND STREET

Riverside Theatre, led by Producing Artistic Director/CEO Allen D. Cornell, Managing Director/COO Jon R. Moses, and Director of Special Initiatives/CFO Patti Rooney, celebrates its 50th Anniversary season by presenting the musical spectacular, 42nd Street.

Sponsored by Marilyn McConnell, Ted & Dawn Michael, The O'Haire Group - Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and Riverside Theatre's Patron Producers Group, 42nd Street performs on the Stark Stage from April 11-30, 2023.

Set in 1933 during the height of the Great Depression, 42nd Street tells the story of a humble, naïve young actress named Peggy Sawyer who comes to the big city to audition for a new Broadway musical. Unfortunately, she arrives too late and the auditions have already occurred. Luckily, she catches the eye of famous director Julian Marsh and he casts Peggy as a chorus girl. When the star of the show breaks her ankle on opening night, Peggy is unexpectedly pushed center stage and not only saves the show, but becomes a big star.

Originally based on the 1933 film directed by Lloyd Bacon and featuring the elaborate choreography by Busby Berkeley, the 1980 Broadway production was a huge hit and ran for 3,486 performances. 42nd Street was the final show directed by Gower Champion, who died on Opening Night, and final show produced by Broadway impresario David Merrick. Its positive and uplifting story make it the perfect show for any time. The original production, starring Jerry Orbach and Lee Roy Reams, won the Tony Award for Best Musical, among other awards. A 1984 production in London's West End won the Olivier Award for Best Musical and a 2001 revival on Broadway won the Tony Award for Best Musical Revival.

Riverside Theatre's production is Directed and Scenically Designed by Allen D. Cornell and stars Patrick Ryan Sullivan (Julian Marsh), Rachel Hafell (Peggy Sawyer), Erika Amato (Dorothy Brock), Bryan Thomas Hunt (Billy Lawlor), Jeremy Benton (Andy Lee), Jessica Wockenfuss (Annie Reilly) Lanene Charters (Maggie Jones), Benjamin Howes (Bert Barry), Ron Wisniski (Abner Dillon), Patrick Oliver Jones (Pat Denning), Tyler Fish (Mac/Doc), Steve Brady (Oscar), Mallory King (Phyllis), Katie Griffith (Lorraine), Victoria Madden (Diane), Robert Mintz (Buddy), Mark William (Tommy), Rachel Josefina (Margie), Nic Thompson (Freddie), Rob Ouellette (Monty), Mark Donaldson (John), Joe Capstick (Bernie), Blake Patrick Spellacy (Larry), Angela M. Sauers (Emma). Mallory Davis (Gladys), Rafa Pepen (Jimmy), Sarah Waite (Ethel), Will Geoghgan (Clifford), Courtney Echols (Rose Marie), and Alex Hartman (Deena). Katie Griffith serves as the Dance Captain for this production.

The production crew includes: Patrick Boyd (Associate Director/Choreographer), Jennifer Lee Crowl (Associate Choreographer), Jeremy Benton (Special Choreography Consultant), Bruce Barnes (Music Director), Matthew Meckes (Associate Music Director), Stefanie Genda (Costume Designer), Kim Griffin (Assistant Costume Designer), Kurt Alger (Wig Designer), Yael Lubetsky (Lighting Designer), Craig Beyrooti (Sound Designer), Ingrid Louise Olson (Production Stage Manager), with Sarah Luedloff and Dora Jane Trenbeath (Assistant Stage Managers). Casting was done in New York City by Wojcik Casting Team.

42nd Street performs April 11-30, 2023 on the Stark Stage at Riverside Theatre. Tickets start at $45. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 772-231-6990 or online at www.riversidetheatre.com.

Performances are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7:30pm; Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm; with matinees on Wednesdays, select Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm.

42nd Street is presented Marilyn McConnell, Ted & Dawn Michael, The O'Haire Group - Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and Riverside Theatre's Patron Producers Group.

Riverside Theatre is located at 3250 Riverside Park Drive, Vero Beach, FL 32963. Riverside Theatre programs are sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Arts Council, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Riverside Theatre is a member of the Cultural Council of Indian River County, the Indian River Chamber of Commerce, and the Sebastian River Area Chamber of Commerce.